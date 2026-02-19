The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Feb. 20

The Costa Mesa Police Department will be conducting a DUI and CDL checkpoint on Friday night, Feb. 20, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. within city limits of Costa Mesa.

This DUI checkpoint is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety. By law, police departments in California are required to notify residents of these checkpoints.

Where are DUI checkpoints usually conducted in Costa Mesa?

The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) typically conducts DUI checkpoints along major thoroughfares with high traffic volume and a history of alcohol-related incidents. While specific locations are often kept “undisclosed” until shortly before the operation, recurring areas identified in official press releases and community reports include:

Commonly Targeted Streets

Legal Penalties Faced by Drivers Busted at this Checkpoint

For the DUI and CDL checkpoint scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026, the Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) maintains a zero-tolerance policy. Penalties in California are severe and affect driving privileges, employment, and insurance for years.

Legal Penalties (First Offense)

Drivers arrested at a checkpoint face both criminal court and DMV administrative actions. Typical first-offense penalties include:

Total Costs: Approximately $13,500 in combined fines, legal fees, and penalties.

Approximately in combined fines, legal fees, and penalties. Jail Time: Up to 6 months in county jail (often replaced by probation or work release).

Up to in county jail (often replaced by probation or work release). License Suspension: A standard 6-month suspension by the court or 4-month suspension by the DMV.

A standard by the court or by the DMV. Ignition Interlock Device (IID): Required for up to 6 months if you wish to maintain restricted driving privileges.

Required for up to if you wish to maintain restricted driving privileges. DUI School: Mandatory enrollment in an alcohol/drug education program for 3 to 9 months.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Impacts

CDL holders face significantly harsher standards and career-ending consequences:

Lower BAC Limit: The legal limit for commercial drivers is 0.04% (half the standard 0.08%).

The legal limit for commercial drivers is (half the standard 0.08%). Mandatory Disqualification: A first DUI conviction results in a 1-year CDL suspension , even if the offense occurred in a personal vehicle.

A first DUI conviction results in a , even if the offense occurred in a personal vehicle. Lifetime Ban: A second DUI conviction leads to a permanent, lifetime revocation of the CDL.

A second DUI conviction leads to a of the CDL. No Restricted CDL: Commercial drivers are ineligible for restricted licenses to drive commercial vehicles during their suspension period.

Employment Consequences

A DUI can result in immediate or long-term career damage:

Immediate Termination: Many companies, especially those requiring driving or involving high liability, have zero-tolerance policies.

Many companies, especially those requiring driving or involving high liability, have zero-tolerance policies. Insurance Ineligibility: Employers’ commercial insurance may refuse to cover a driver with a DUI, forcing the company to terminate the employee.

Employers’ commercial insurance may refuse to cover a driver with a DUI, forcing the company to terminate the employee. Professional Licensing: Healthcare workers, educators, and lawyers may face disciplinary action or license revocation from their respective state boards.

Healthcare workers, educators, and lawyers may face disciplinary action or license revocation from their respective state boards. Background Checks: A DUI conviction remains on a criminal record permanently (unless expunged) and on a DMV record for 10 years, potentially disqualifying you from future job opportunities.

Insurance Impacts

Auto insurance is often the most significant long-term financial burden:

Rate Increases: Annual premiums typically increase by 148% to 186% after a first offense.

Annual premiums typically increase by after a first offense. SR-22 Requirement: You must file an SR-22 Proof of Insurance certificate with the DMV for 3 years to reinstate your license, which identifies you as a high-risk driver.

You must file an certificate with the DMV for to reinstate your license, which identifies you as a high-risk driver. Loss of Discounts: By law, insurers must remove your “Good Driver Discount” for at least 10 years following a conviction.

