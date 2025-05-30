Police in north O.C. release video of a deadly confrontation with a man at a public park

FULLERTON, CA – May 30, 2025 – The Fullerton Police Department today released details surrounding the in-custody death of an adult male that occurred on April 20, 2025. The incident is currently under investigation as a Critical Incident Community Briefing video is expected to be released today.

According to a press release issued by Jon Radus, Chief of Police, officers were dispatched to 701 S. Lemon St. in the city park at approximately 12:31 AM on April 20, 2025, after reports of a male subject smoldering a cardboard box after park closing hours.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the male who was actively uncooperative and began to physically resist arrest. Additional officers were called to assist with the altercation, and the male became uncooperative and resistant. After a struggle that included additional officers and control holds, the subject was taken into custody. However, while attempting to take the male into custody, the suspect began to cite an injury to his arm.

The Fullerton Fire Department was requested and arrived on scene to tend to the arrestee. Following a medical emergency, the Fullerton Fire Department Paramedics transported the male to an area hospital where he later died.

The Fullerton Police Department is preparing to release a Critical Incident Community Briefing video, which will include body-worn camera (BWC) footage from the incident itself, still photos, and police radio traffic. The department emphasizes that this initial review and understanding of the incident is based on available evidence, collected, analyzed, and reviewed.

The Fullerton Police Department stated that it will not draw any conclusions as to whether or not officers acted within department policy and the law until all the facts are known and the independent investigation by the Orange County’s District Attorney’s Office is complete.

In compliance with the July 1, 2019 implementation of California Assembly Bill 748, California police agencies are required to release any relevant video or audio pertaining to critical incidents within 45 days. The California State Legislature allows for a 45-day release timeframe because there is an understanding that critical incidents often involve complex, sensitive investigations, and require thorough completion.

The department also noted that while body-worn camera footage is an excellent investigative tool, it does not always show what officers may have seen, and vice versa. They are asking the community to keep this in mind when viewing the video.

The Critical Incident Community Briefing, approximately 30 minutes in length, can be found by clicking here.

Please be advised, the images and content of this Critical Incident Community Briefing are graphic, and viewer discretion is advised.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.