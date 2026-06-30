Newsom signs AB 46, restoring judicial discretion in mental health diversion cases

Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 46 into law on Monday, June 29, 2026, granting California judges significantly broader authority to deny mental health diversion to defendants deemed a public safety risk.

Authored by Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen (D-Elk Grove), the new law effectively removes strict legal benchmarks that previously tied the hands of local courts.

The legislative overhaul is a major victory for law enforcement groups and prosecutors who spent three years campaigning to close what they labeled a dangerous loophole in the state’s criminal justice system.

The Push Behind AB 46

Mental health diversion, established under California Penal Code section 1001.36, was originally designed to offer treatment pathways to individuals whose diagnosed mental illness directly contributed to their offense. However, recent state court rulings narrowed how judges could evaluate these requests. According to sponsoring agencies like the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and co-sponsors including the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, these rulings meant judges were often forced to approve diversion regardless of minimal or inadequate treatment options and track records of failed rehabilitation.

AB 46 officially restores full judicial authority to evaluate whether a defendant poses an undue risk to community safety and whether a proposed treatment plan is clinically sound. It also reinforces the constitutional rights of victims protected under Marsy’s Law during court proceedings. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer lauded the signature, emphasizing that the bill ensures mental illness is not used to escape accountability for dangerous criminal behavior.

Who Opposes this Legislation?

While the law passed with bipartisan legislative backing, it drew strong pushback from a subset of Democratic lawmakers and a broad coalition of criminal justice reform advocates who argue it unravels critical progressive reforms.

The primary opposition came from organizations like the California Public Defenders Association (CPDA), alongside civil rights groups who argue that restricting diversion pathways will inevitably drive vulnerable individuals back into a revolving door of incarceration. Critics contend that the previous standards properly prioritized healthcare intervention over imprisonment and that expanding a judge’s power to reject diversion relies on an overestimation of public danger rather than proven outcomes.

Pertinent Data and Legislative Background

The legislative journey and data highlighting the debate around AB 46 include:

Recidivism Metrics: The California Public Defenders Association pointed to data showing that individuals who successfully navigate mental health diversion programs are 30% less likely to commit a new offense compared to individuals who serve traditional prison sentences.

The California Public Defenders Association pointed to data showing that individuals who successfully navigate mental health diversion programs are 30% less likely to commit a new offense compared to individuals who serve traditional prison sentences. Assembly Vote: The bill secured passage on the California Assembly floor with a 56-7 vote in May 2025.

The bill secured passage on the California Assembly floor with a 56-7 vote in May 2025. Senate Vote: Following an extended committee process, the state Senate advanced the bill with a 34-6 vote in May 2026.

Following an extended committee process, the state Senate advanced the bill with a 34-6 vote in May 2026. Bipartisan Consensus: Lawmakers spent over three years amending the text to strike a balance between preserving access to mental healthcare and safeguarding neighborhoods.

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