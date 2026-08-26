Meta, 52 Attorneys General reach $17B teen‑safety settlement

Meta and a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general have reached a landmark settlement that will force sweeping changes to Instagram and Facebook aimed at reducing compulsive use among teens. The agreement, still pending court approval, follows allegations that Meta designed harmful features that encouraged excessive scrolling, misled families about risks, and violated federal and state laws including COPPA and California’s False Advertising Law.

Trial proceedings began August 18 in the Northern District of California, but the settlement halts further litigation and requires Meta to implement major safety reforms within months.

California alone is expected to receive $1.5–$2.1 billion of the $17 billion total payout, earmarked for youth mental‑health and online‑harm prevention.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said the settlement delivers “real change, real transparency, and real enforceable protections for children on Facebook and Instagram — right now, no more waiting.”

Meta’s own press release echoes this, noting that teens will soon face strict daily time limits, overnight blocks, muted notifications during school hours, hidden likes, and stronger parental controls. The company also called on TikTok and YouTube to adopt identical standards, arguing that protections must be consistent across platforms because teens “move fluidly between dozens of apps a day.”

Major Teen‑Safety Rules Meta Must Implement

Daily Time Limit — Teens will face a default two‑hour daily cap , removable only with parental approval. If TikTok and YouTube adopt similar rules, the limit drops to one hour .

— Teens will face a default , removable only with parental approval. If TikTok and YouTube adopt similar rules, the limit drops to . Night Mode Block — Teens will be blocked from using Instagram and Facebook between midnight and 6 a.m. (or 10 p.m.–7 a.m. if other platforms join).

— Teens will be blocked from using Instagram and Facebook between (or if other platforms join). School‑Day Notification Mutes — Notifications will be muted 8 a.m.–3 p.m. , except for DMs and safety alerts.

— Notifications will be muted , except for DMs and safety alerts. Hidden Likes — Teens won’t see like or reaction counts by default.

— Teens won’t see like or reaction counts by default. Non‑Algorithmic Feed Option — Teens can choose a chronological feed; parents may require it.

— Teens can choose a chronological feed; parents may require it. Autoplay Controls — Teens can disable autoplay; parents may lock this setting.

— Teens can disable autoplay; parents may lock this setting. Cosmetic Surgery & Extreme Makeup Filter Ban — Meta will block these filters for minors.

— Meta will block these filters for minors. Age Assurance — Stronger detection of under‑18s and removal of under‑13 accounts.

— Stronger detection of under‑18s and removal of under‑13 accounts. Stranger Contact Restrictions — Teens default to private accounts; suspicious adults face stricter limits.

— Teens default to private accounts; suspicious adults face stricter limits. Rapid Harm‑Content Response — Meta must respond to 90% of teen reports within six hours .

— Meta must respond to . Independent Auditor — Oversight for at least five years with expansive access to Meta’s systems.

These terms remain in place for 10 years, with some extended if TikTok and YouTube adopt matching standards.

Financial Terms

Meta will pay up to $17 billion over ten years. Participating states receive 70% of the funds upfront, while the remaining 30% is contingent on TikTok and YouTube adopting similar protections and contributing matching payments. Meta also expects to record $10 billion in legal expenses in Q3 2026.

Global Recap: Similar Lawsuits and Crackdowns Worldwide

Governments worldwide are targeting addictive design features, algorithmic risks, and inadequate age verification. The U.S. settlement now stands among the most comprehensive youth‑safety frameworks globally.

EU Digital Services Act — Investigations into Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat for youth‑safety failures; fines may reach 6% of global revenue .

— Investigations into Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat for youth‑safety failures; fines may reach . UK Online Safety Act — Requires platforms to mitigate risks to minors and implement age‑verification systems.

— Requires platforms to mitigate risks to minors and implement age‑verification systems. Australia eSafety Actions — Legal notices demanding transparency on child‑safety systems; age‑verification laws under consideration.

— Legal notices demanding transparency on child‑safety systems; age‑verification laws under consideration. Canada Provincial Lawsuits — Investigations into youth mental‑health harms and deceptive design.

— Investigations into youth mental‑health harms and deceptive design. France & Germany Youth‑Safety Orders — Restrictions on algorithmic amplification and under‑13 accounts.

Tips for Parents: How to Control Kids’ Streaming & Social‑Media Time

Set Household Screen‑Time Rules — Consistent limits across all apps reduce loopholes.

— Consistent limits across all apps reduce loopholes. Use Device‑Level Controls — Apple Screen Time, Google Family Link, and Microsoft Family Safety enforce limits across devices.

— Apple Screen Time, Google Family Link, and Microsoft Family Safety enforce limits across devices. Create No‑Phone Zones — Bedrooms, bathrooms, and dinner tables should be phone‑free.

— Bedrooms, bathrooms, and dinner tables should be phone‑free. Disable Autoplay Everywhere — Turn off autoplay on YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, and Meta apps.

— Turn off autoplay on YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, and Meta apps. Require Non‑Algorithmic Feeds — Chronological feeds reduce endless scrolling.

— Chronological feeds reduce endless scrolling. Discuss Harmful Content — Teens should know how to report content and why certain features are banned.

— Teens should know how to report content and why certain features are banned. Monitor Secondary Accounts — Meta will notify parents, but manual checks still matter.

— Meta will notify parents, but manual checks still matter. Set Overnight Charging Rules — Require devices to charge outside bedrooms.

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