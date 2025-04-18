Man fatally struck by train after attempting to drive under railroad crossing arms in Orange

A 66-year-old man died after driving under the railroad crossing arms and being struck by a Metrolink passenger train. according to the Orange Police Department. The victim died at a local hospital at 10:02 p.m.

This evening at approximately 7:02 p.m., the Orange Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Glassell Street and Taft Avenue.

A Jeep SUV was traveling south on Orange Olive Road and turned west on Taft Avenue. Witnesses stated the railroad crossing arms were down and the Jeep drove through the lighted safety barriers. A passenger train traveling north then collided into the Jeep.

Orange City Fire used heavy rescue equipment to remove the driver and transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a resident of Garden Grove, was the only occupant in the vehicle.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor for the collision.

The OPD Traffic Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Taft Avenue was shut down for approximately five hours while investigators processed the scene.

There were 87 passengers on the train, according to Metrolink. Crew members deemed the train to be safe and it was able to continue on its route to San Bernardino.

There was another Metrolink train, running from Oceanside to San Bernardino, that was diverted through Fullerton but was able to make all of its stops except for the Anaheim Canyon station.

Rail line maintenance crews found the arm gate was damaged. It will be assessed and repaired once all the debris is cleared.

The victim was not identified by the Orange Police pending notification of his family by the O.C. Coroner.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Rocha at 714-744-7342.

In 2024, there were 270 fatalities at highway-rail grade crossings in the U.S.. These incidents often occur when drivers attempt to cross the tracks while a train is approaching. It’s a significant safety concern, and efforts are continuously made to improve awareness and safety measures around rail crossings.

In California, attempting to cross railroad tracks when the crossing arm is down and a train is approaching can lead to serious penalties. Here are the key consequences:

Fines: Violating railroad crossing laws can result in fines up to $1,000. Misdemeanor Charges: Trespassing on railroad property and interfering with train operations is considered a misdemeanor, which can lead to up to six months in jail. Additional Penalties: If the act results in property damage or interference with train operations, penalties can be more severe, including potential felony charges.

These laws are in place to ensure public safety and prevent accidents. It’s crucial to always obey railroad crossing signals and barriers.

