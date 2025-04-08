The secured O.C. Property Tax second installment deadline is this Thursday, April 10

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich reminds property owners that the second installment deadline to timely pay secured property taxes for fiscal year 2024/25 without a 10 percent penalty is Thursday, April 10th. “As the eCheck option is the most cost-effective for us to process payments, I hope all property owners will consider using this free option to pay property taxes on our updated app at taxbill.octreasurer.gov.

Last year, we had a 15% increase in the payments processed using eChecks, and I hope to see another 20% increase this year,” says Treasurer Shari L. Freidenrich. There is no cost to the taxpayer to pay by eCheck on your computer or smart phone, and taxpayers receive same day credit, along with an emailed date-stamped confirmation that can be viewed and printed for their records. The funds are deducted from the bank accounts in 2-3 days, and property tax accounts are updated online as paid in two business days, but credited the day actually paid online. Payments processed prior to midnight on April 10th are timely. While there is no charge for eCheck, taxpayers who pay with a credit or debit card are assessed a 2.29 percent service charge.

As an important reminder, mailed payments received after April 10th that do not have a United States Postal Service (USPS) postmark of April 10th or earlier are charged a 10% delinquent penalty, plus a $23 fee. We highly recommend that if you mail your payment, you get a hand-stamped postmark by the post office.

Do you need a copy of your current or prior years’ property tax bills for your Federal or State tax returns? To view/print property tax bills dating back 16 years; two years of payment history and an online statement (NEW) of your property tax parcel account and payment history, simply enter the property address or parcel number at taxbill.octreasurer.gov. The site will also list the status of any current and delinquent property tax bills, so check it out now to avoid the delinquent charge of 18 percent annually on delinquent balances. Quickly view and pay your taxes by scanning the QR code on your secured property tax bill to directly access your parcel information on the website and to pay electronically.

Convenient Payment Options:

Pay online at taxbill.octreasurer.gov 24/7 up to midnight on April 10th. There is no cost for eChecks.

24/7 up to midnight on April 10th. There is no cost for eChecks. Pay in person at the County Service Center at 601 N. Ross Street, open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with free 30-minute onsite parking at lot P4, enter going south on Broadway. View map at octreasurer.gov/octaxparking .

. Pay using the onsite Payment Depository Box on the County Administration South Building at 601 N. Ross Street. (Loading and unloading parking area available along with metered parking).

Pay using our IVR system by debit/credit card 24/7 up to midnight on April 10th at 714-834-3411 (2.29 percent service charge assessed).

Pay by mailing your check using the USPS. Be sure to get a hand-stamped postmark on or before April 10th, as local post offices may no longer postmark mail dropped off.

Property Tax and Financial Tools:

Subscribe to text/email payment reminders at octreasurer.gov/securedreminders

View and download our Property Tax eGuides at octreasurer.gov/propertytaxeguides

View your parcel on a GIS map at taxmap.octreasurer.gov or octreasurer.gov/octaxmap (link to bill)

Inserts :

Register for OC Alert and view/print an emergency checklist at octreasurer.gov/octaxbillinserts

Payment questions? Go online to taxbill.octreasurer.gov, email AskTaxCollector@octreasurer.gov, or call (714) 834-3411 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

