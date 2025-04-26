The Santa Ana Fun Run returns on May 17

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Dust off your bell-bottoms and tie-dye shirts! The Santa Ana Fun Run is back with a far-out ’70s theme, set to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Runners and walkers of all levels are invited to join this groovy community event featuring 5K and 10K races.

Registration is required to participate and is now open. Early birds can boogie down with discounted fees: $10 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K, with prices increasing after April 17 to $15 for the 5k and $30 for the 10k. All participants will receive a race bib with a timing chip and a commemorative medal. The 10K runners fee includes an event T-shirt. A free Kids Dash for ages 3-10 will take place after the 5K, with no registration required.

Editor’s Note – Your New Santa Ana Editor will be running in the 10K!

“Join us for an exciting day of fitness, fun, and camaraderie at the Santa Ana Fun Run,” Mayor Valerie Amezcua said. “This annual event is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, promote healthy living, and celebrate the joy of movement. Whether you’re running, walking, or cheering on your neighbors, everyone is invited to enjoy this day of fitness and togetherness. See you at the starting line!”

After crossing the finish line, join the post-race festivities at the beer garden, with entry wristbands available for $5. Beer sold separately. Wristbands will be available for pre-sale for $2 before the event, and on-site for $5. The beer garden is proudly supported by the Frida Cinema. Participants can also look forward to special activations from our Title Level Partner, Project Kinship.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a casual walker, or a family looking for a fun-filled day, the Santa Ana Fun Run promises an energetic atmosphere, great community spirit, and an opportunity to promote health and wellness. Don’t miss out — mark your calendar and sign up early! Visit the Fun Run website for more details and to register.

Important times and dates:

Early Bird Registration: March 17 to April 16

March 17 to April 16 Early Bib Pick-up: Wednesday, May 14, 1-7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Stadium east parking lot, 602 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, CA 92703

Wednesday, May 14, 1-7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Stadium east parking lot, 602 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, CA 92703 Fun Run Check-in: 7 a.m. ,May 17

7 a.m. ,May 17 10K Start Time: 8 a.m,. May 17

8 a.m,. May 17 5K Start Time: 9 a.m,. May 17

9 a.m,. May 17 Kids Dash Start Time: 10 a.m., May 17

Parking:

Parking for the entire event will be located at P1 Stadium Parking Structure, 1020 W. Civic Center Drive, and at P6 Parking Structure, 601 W. Santa Ana Blvd.

For more information, visit www.santa-ana.org/fun-run/.

Note – you should probably bring cash for the parking!

About Santa Ana

Santa Ana is downtown for the world-famous Orange County, California. It is the County Seat, headquarters to national corporations including a Fortune 500 company, and home to a vibrant evening scene and arts community. Over 1,700 City employees work hard every day to deliver efficient public services in partnership with our community to ensure public safety, a prosperous economic environment, opportunities for our youth, and a high quality of life for residents. Learn more at www.santa-ana.org.

