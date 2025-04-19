So. Cal. residents warned not to eat shellfish harvested in local coastal areas

The California Department of Public Health has issued an advisory warning not to consume all bivalve shellfish (mussel, oyster, clam, scallop) recreationally harvested from the coast of San Diego to Santa Barbara Counties, including Orange County.

Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins and domoic acid have been detected in mussels in these California coastal areas​. The naturally occurring toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxins.

CDPH is expanding the shellfish warning to include Ventura and Orange counties due to dangerous levels of PSP toxins and domoic acid detected in mussels from adjacent counties. ​

This shellfish safety notification is in addition to the warnings against eating sport-harvested bivalve shellfish in Santa Barbara County due to PSP toxins and domoic acid, and Los Angeles County and San Diego County​ due to domoic acid.

Paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins affect the nervous system, producing a tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours ​after eating toxic shellfish. These symptoms are typically followed by loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. In severe poisonings, complete muscular paralysis and death from asphyxiation can occur.

Symptoms of domoic acid poisoning, also referred to as amnesic shellfish poisoning, can occur within 30 minutes to 24 hours after eating toxic seafood. In mild cases, symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, and dizziness. These symptoms disappear within several days. In severe cases, the victim may experience trouble breathing, confusion, disorientation, cardiovascular instability, seizures, excessive bronchial secretions, permanent loss of short-term memory, coma, or death. ​

This warning does not apply to commercially sold mussels, clams, scallops, or oysters from approved sources. State law permits only state-certified commercial shellfish harvesters or dealers to sell these products. Shellfish sold by certified harvesters and dealers are subject to frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins. ​

You can get the most current information on shellfish advisories and quarantines by calling CDPH’s toll-free Shellfish Information Line at (800) 553-4133 or viewing the recreational bivalve shellfish advisory interactive map. For additional information, please visit the CDPH Marine Biotoxin Monitoring web page.

Eating shellfish with elevated levels of toxins, including domoic acid, poses significant health risks. Domoic acid is a naturally occurring toxin produced by certain marine algal blooms. Here are the potential risks:

Mild Symptoms: Consuming shellfish contaminated with domoic acid can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, and dizziness. These symptoms typically appear within 30 minutes to 24 hours after ingestion and may last for several days. Severe Symptoms: In more severe cases, individuals may experience difficulty breathing, confusion, disorientation, cardiovascular instability, seizures, excessive bronchial secretions, and permanent loss of short-term memory (known as Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning). In extreme cases, it can lead to coma or death. Fatal Risk: High doses of domoic acid can be fatal.

It’s crucial to heed public health advisories and avoid consuming shellfish from areas known to have harmful algal blooms or elevated toxin levels. Regular monitoring and testing are conducted to ensure the safety of seafood.

