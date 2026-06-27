Santa Ana Police arrest suspect for felony vandalism and reckless driving after viral stunts

A viral social media video has landed a local man behind bars after illegal World Cup celebrations devolved into costly criminal behavior. On June 25, 2026, the Santa Ana Police Department Traffic Unit tracked down and arrested 27-year-old David Martinez of Westminster.

Using the widely shared footage, authorities identified his white Infiniti, authored and served a vehicle seizure warrant, and booked Martinez into the Santa Ana Jail.

While the department explicitly noted its support for fans celebrating the ongoing World Cup games, officials made it clear that criminal activities putting the public in danger or destroying municipal property will not be tolerated.

The Costly Legal Charges and Impound Penalties

Martinez is now facing a severe combination of criminal charges, financial penalties, and administrative vehicle sanctions. Because the incident was captured and shared across multiple social media platforms, prosecutors have a wealth of evidence to secure a conviction. Martinez is likely to face the following immediate consequences:

Felony Vandalism: Because the vehicle stunts resulted in an estimated $15,000 in city property damage—far exceeding the California statutory threshold of $400 for a felony—Martinez faces up to three years in county jail and court-ordered restitution to pay back every dollar of the damage.

Because the vehicle stunts resulted in an estimated $15,000 in city property damage—far exceeding the California statutory threshold of $400 for a felony—Martinez faces up to three years in county jail and court-ordered restitution to pay back every dollar of the damage. Reckless Driving: Charged under California Vehicle Code 23103, this standard misdemeanor can add an extra 90 days of jail time and up to $1,000 in base criminal fines.

Charged under California Vehicle Code 23103, this standard misdemeanor can add an extra 90 days of jail time and up to $1,000 in base criminal fines. Mandatory 30-Day Vehicle Impoundment: Under California Vehicle Code sections 23109.2 and recent legislative updates clamping down on sideshow activity, his Infiniti will be locked away in a police tow yard for a mandatory 30 days.

Under California Vehicle Code sections 23109.2 and recent legislative updates clamping down on sideshow activity, his Infiniti will be locked away in a police tow yard for a mandatory 30 days. Thousands in Impound Fees: Martinez will be personally responsible for the towing fees, administrative police release charges, and daily storage fees. Over a 30-day period in Orange County, these accumulated fees routinely skyrocket past $1,500 to $2,500 before the car can even be retrieved.

Devastating Impact on Auto Insurance

Beyond the immediate legal fees and jail time, this arrest will completely derail the suspect’s financial standing on the road. A conviction for felony vandalism using a vehicle, combined with reckless driving, triggers an catastrophic surge in auto insurance premiums:

Insurance Policy Cancellation: Most major insurance carriers will immediately drop a driver who uses their vehicle to commit felonies or participate in destructive stunt driving.

Most major insurance carriers will immediately drop a driver who uses their vehicle to commit felonies or participate in destructive stunt driving. High-Risk SR-22 Requirement: Martinez will likely be forced onto the secondary high-risk insurance market, requiring an SR-22 filing with the California DMV just to legally drive again.

Martinez will likely be forced onto the secondary high-risk insurance market, requiring an SR-22 filing with the California DMV just to legally drive again. Premium Increases Over 100%: High-risk drivers with reckless driving and vandalism convictions on their records routinely face premium spikes between 100% and 300%, costing thousands of extra dollars annually for several years.

The Growing Crisis of Street Takeovers in Orange County

This arrest comes amidst an ongoing, high-priority crackdown on illegal street racing, exhibitions of speed, and intersection takeovers across the region. Local law enforcement agencies and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office have heavily escalated their response to these events.

Surging Public Complaints: Orange County law enforcement agencies have historically received upwards of 20,000 emergency and non-emergency calls a year regarding illegal racers and reckless takeovers.

Orange County law enforcement agencies have historically received upwards of 20,000 emergency and non-emergency calls a year regarding illegal racers and reckless takeovers. Taskforce Crackdowns: Multi-agency stings across hot spots in Southern California routinely net hundreds of citations, dozens of arrests, and dozens of impounded vehicles in single weekends.

Multi-agency stings across hot spots in Southern California routinely net hundreds of citations, dozens of arrests, and dozens of impounded vehicles in single weekends. Spectators in the Crosshairs: The public should note that just standing near these events is highly illegal. In Santa Ana and across Orange County, being a spectator within 200 feet of an illegal takeover or street race carries a heavy fine and potential arrest for aiding and abetting.

A Deadly and Violent Threat to Public Safety

What participants often view as harmless thrill-seeking or passionate sports celebration is viewed by public safety advocates as an inherently violent crime. Stunt driving, drifting, and doing donuts in public intersections present severe, unpredictable dangers to the community.

Vehicles operating completely out of control can easily jump curbs or slide into crowds, a reality that has tragically resulted in numerous bystander fatalities and severe injuries across California. Furthermore, these chaotic gatherings block vital paths for emergency vehicles, trap innocent motorists, and divert massive amounts of police resources away from other life-threatening community emergencies. The Santa Ana Police Department’s proactive use of video evidence serves as a clear warning: if you film your crimes for social media clout, the police are watching, and they will bring a warrant straight to your door.

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