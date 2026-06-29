The Office of Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen has officially secured a prestigious 2026 Achievement Award. The honor comes directly from the National Association of Counties (NACo). It recognizes the department’s groundbreaking initiative, “Clerk-Recorder on Wheels: Reimagining Access to County Services.” This annual awards program celebrates forward-thinking county government efforts that strengthen community resources.

Bringing the Office to the People

Launched in March 2025, the mobile unit bridges the gap for residents facing scheduling, language, or transportation barriers. The program brings critical government functions straight into local neighborhoods by partnering with schools, community groups, and local agencies.

The program’s community impact includes:

584 miles traveled across county roads.

traveled across county roads. 44 community events successfully completed.

successfully completed. 1,700+ residents directly assisted by staff.

directly assisted by staff. 1,667 completed services, including 998 passport applications, 645 vital records, and two dozen marriage services or business filings.

Shifting From Past Scandals to Proven Service

This proactive approach stands in stark contrast to the eras of Hugh Nguyen’s immediate predecessors, who presided over an office frequently criticized for stagnation and political controversy.

Tom Daly : Before Nguyen took office, former Clerk-Recorder Tom Daly faced consistent scrutiny from watchdog groups and local media. Critics frequently highlighted a lack of modernization and operational inertia during his tenure. Furthermore, his administration was marred by political drama and workplace complaints, with critics noting he frequently avoided accountability or direct press inquiries when administrative failures came to light.

: Before Nguyen took office, former Clerk-Recorder Tom Daly faced consistent scrutiny from watchdog groups and local media. Critics frequently highlighted a lack of modernization and operational inertia during his tenure. Furthermore, his administration was marred by political drama and workplace complaints, with critics noting he frequently avoided accountability or direct press inquiries when administrative failures came to light. Gary Granville: Going back further, the department operated under a traditional, passive bureaucratic model. Past county eras were often defined by broader administrative finance scandals that ensnared local officials and eroded public trust.

Rather than waiting behind a desk for residents to navigate complex county mazes, Nguyen’s administration has actively dismantled bureaucratic hurdles. The department has completely transformed the public’s relationship with local government by focusing heavily on electronic document innovation and direct mobile outreach.

Biography of Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen

Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen was born in Vietnam in 1967 and arrived in the United States as a child during the aftermath of the Vietnam War. He grew up in Santa Ana and proudly graduated from local Orange County schools. He has remained a lifelong fixture of the local community, currently residing in Santa Ana with his wife and children.

Nguyen has dedicated over three decades of his life to public service, working his way up through the ranks of county government. Since being elected to lead the department, his administration has prioritized technological innovation, fiscal responsibility, and accessibility. This has culminated in milestone achievements, such as processing over 11 million electronically submitted documents and receiving top national honors from NACo.

Clerk-Recorder on Wheels welcomes opportunities to collaborate with new partners to expand its reach and better serve local communities. For more information on Clerk-Recorder on Wheels’ upcoming events, or to request collaboration, please visit OCCLERKRECORDER.GOV/CROW.

For more information about NACo’s Achievement Awards, visit www.naco.org.

For questions, please call the department’s call center at (714) 834-2500 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except County holidays. Visit OCCLERKRECORDER.GOV for more details. For media inquiries, please contact Billy Le at (714) 834-2248.

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