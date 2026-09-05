Irvine Police seek serial shoplifting suspect after Harbor Freight theft

Irvine Police released new details today after a woman was caught on security video stealing two lithium jump‑starter packs from the Harbor Freight store at Armstrong and Barranca on August 1.

According to investigators, she exited the store with the stolen merchandise and got into the passenger side of an older black Chevrolet SUV — possibly a Traverse — that was waiting for her in the parking lot.

Detectives say she has been captured on cameras shoplifting from multiple retail stores across southern Orange County, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying her.

Criminal Charges the Suspect Is Likely Facing

Based on the conduct described and California law, the suspect is likely facing several felony and misdemeanor charges:

Grand theft — Penal Code §487 applies if the value of the stolen jump‑starter packs exceeds $950.

— Penal Code §487 applies if the value of the stolen jump‑starter packs exceeds $950. Petty theft — If the value falls below the felony threshold.

— If the value falls below the felony threshold. Commercial burglary — Entering a business with intent to steal, even if the suspect leaves without paying.

— Entering a business with intent to steal, even if the suspect leaves without paying. Organized retail theft — Penal Code §490.4, which applies when suspects steal from multiple stores or work with accomplices.

— Penal Code §490.4, which applies when suspects steal from multiple stores or work with accomplices. Conspiracy — If investigators determine she acted with the driver of the SUV to commit coordinated thefts.

— If investigators determine she acted with the driver of the SUV to commit coordinated thefts. Possession of stolen property — Penal Code §496, depending on what is recovered during arrest.

Possible Sentence if Convicted

If prosecutors pursue felony charges, the suspect could face:

Up to 3 years in county jail for felony grand theft.

in county jail for felony grand theft. Up to 3 years for organized retail theft, depending on the total value of stolen goods.

for organized retail theft, depending on the total value of stolen goods. 1 year in jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

in jail for misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Fines up to $10,000 , plus restitution to affected retailers.

, plus restitution to affected retailers. Probation , mandatory theft‑prevention classes, and stay‑away orders from retail centers.

, mandatory theft‑prevention classes, and stay‑away orders from retail centers. Enhanced penalties if she has prior theft convictions or is found to be part of a coordinated theft ring.

Courts in Orange County frequently impose restitution orders, requiring defendants to repay the full value of stolen merchandise and any losses caused during the theft.

Retail Theft Trends in Orange County, CA

Retail theft continues to rise across Orange County, affecting hardware stores, beauty retailers, big‑box chains, and specialty shops. Recent regional data shows:

More than 6,000 retail theft reports countywide each year.

countywide each year. A steady increase in organized shoplifting crews targeting tools, electronics, cosmetics, and high‑value accessories.

in organized shoplifting crews targeting tools, electronics, cosmetics, and high‑value accessories. Cities most affected include Irvine, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Mission Viejo, and Lake Forest.

Hardware stores and automotive retailers report a spike in theft of lithium jump‑starter packs, power tools, and battery systems, which are easy to resell online.

Retailers say coordinated thefts — where suspects steal from multiple stores in the same region — have become increasingly common, matching the pattern seen in this case.

How Retailers Can Prevent Theft

Retailers can reduce losses by adopting layered security strategies:

High‑visibility surveillance — Clear camera placement deters theft and helps investigators identify suspects.

— Clear camera placement deters theft and helps investigators identify suspects. Employee training — Staff trained to spot suspicious behavior can intervene safely and early.

— Staff trained to spot suspicious behavior can intervene safely and early. Controlled store layouts — Position high‑value items near staffed areas or locked displays.

— Position high‑value items near staffed areas or locked displays. Security personnel — Uniformed or plain‑clothes officers reduce opportunistic theft.

— Uniformed or plain‑clothes officers reduce opportunistic theft. Anti‑theft carts and baskets — Locking wheels prevent push‑out thefts.

— Locking wheels prevent push‑out thefts. Community partnerships — Sharing intelligence with local police helps identify repeat offenders.

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