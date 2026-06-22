Coastal police taskforce swarms Orange County speeders, issuing 129 citations

The Laguna Beach Police Department, alongside several Orange County law enforcement partners, launched a highly coordinated traffic enforcement crackdown over the weekend to curb dangerous driving and noise pollution along the coast.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, the multi-agency operation targeted speeding, illegally modified loud exhausts, and electric bicycle or motorcycle violations from San Clemente to Seal Beach. Backed by state grants, officers pulled over 105 vehicles and issued 129 citations.

The operation highlighted a growing regional intolerance for disruptive motorists, yielding high-speed citations and a vehicle measuring a deafening 125 decibels—well above California’s legal limits.

Key enforcement outcomes included:

18 citations issued for loud exhaust violations 4 BAR vehicle inspections resulted in 1 vehicle being ordered to the State Referee for emissions violations Loudest reading recorded at 125 dBA

32 citations for basic speed law violations or exceeding 65 miles per hour Highest recorded speeds: 55 MPH in a 30 zone on SR-1 Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

1 driver cited for driving unlicensed or with a suspended license

1 E-motorcycle driver was detained and released to his parents

Legal Charges and Penalties Facing Violators

Drivers caught in this weekend’s sweep face strict legal and financial penalties under the California Vehicle Code:

Loud Exhaust and Emissions Violations : California law caps vehicle exhaust noise at 95 decibels. Drivers issued citations for the 18 loud exhaust violations face heavy fines and mandatory correctable violation (“fix-it”) tickets. Vehicles sent to the State Referee by the Bureau of Automotive Repair must undergo rigorous testing; failing to revert the modifications can result in registration suspension.

: California law caps vehicle exhaust noise at 95 decibels. Drivers issued citations for the 18 loud exhaust violations face heavy fines and mandatory correctable violation (“fix-it”) tickets. Vehicles sent to the State Referee by the Bureau of Automotive Repair must undergo rigorous testing; failing to revert the modifications can result in registration suspension. Speeding Violations : The 32 drivers cited for speeding face fines ranging from $35 to over $500 depending on how much they exceeded the limit, plus substantial court fees. Motorists caught doing 55 MPH in the 30 MPH zone on Coast Highway face the steepest penalties and mandatory points on their driving records.

: The 32 drivers cited for speeding face fines ranging from $35 to over $500 depending on how much they exceeded the limit, plus substantial court fees. Motorists caught doing 55 MPH in the 30 MPH zone on Coast Highway face the steepest penalties and mandatory points on their driving records. Licensing and Juvenile Offenses: The driver cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended license faces misdemeanor charges, potential vehicle impoundment, and heavy court fines. The juvenile operating the electric motorcycle faces restricted riding privileges, and the parents may be held civilly liable for any associated regulatory fines.

Severe Insurance Implications for Drivers

Receiving a citation during a high-profile taskforce operation extends far beyond the initial court fine, heavily impacting long-term auto insurance costs:

Rate Hikes from Speeding : A single speeding ticket in California typically causes auto insurance premiums to spike by 20% to 30% for three years.

: A single speeding ticket in California typically causes auto insurance premiums to spike by 20% to 30% for three years. Loss of Good Driver Discounts : Exceeding the speed limit by a high margin or driving on a suspended license will instantly strip away California’s mandatory 20% Good Driver discount, compounding the premium increase.

: Exceeding the speed limit by a high margin or driving on a suspended license will instantly strip away California’s mandatory 20% Good Driver discount, compounding the premium increase. Modification Penalties : If an insurer discovers a vehicle has illegal exhaust modifications or has been referred to a State Referee, they may void physical damage coverage or cancel the policy entirely due to undisclosed material alterations.

: If an insurer discovers a vehicle has illegal exhaust modifications or has been referred to a State Referee, they may void physical damage coverage or cancel the policy entirely due to undisclosed material alterations. License Suspension Risk: Driving on a suspended license is a high-risk violation that forces drivers into non-standard insurance pools, where premiums can double or triple, requiring a costly SR-22 financial responsibility filing.

How Motorists Can Avoid These Costly Issues

Staying compliant with local traffic laws keeps the community safe and protects your wallet from legal and insurance headaches.

Keep Exhausts Stock : Avoid purchasing aftermarket exhaust systems that skip catalytic converters or bypass mufflers. Ensure your vehicle operates well below the strict 95-decibel threshold to avoid drawing law enforcement scrutiny.

: Avoid purchasing aftermarket exhaust systems that skip catalytic converters or bypass mufflers. Ensure your vehicle operates well below the strict 95-decibel threshold to avoid drawing law enforcement scrutiny. Obey Local Zone Dropping : Pay close attention to changing speed limits on scenic coastal routes like the SR-1 Coast Highway, where limits quickly drop from 50 MPH to 30 MPH in pedestrian-heavy beach zones.

: Pay close attention to changing speed limits on scenic coastal routes like the SR-1 Coast Highway, where limits quickly drop from 50 MPH to 30 MPH in pedestrian-heavy beach zones. Check E-Bike Regulations : If you or your children ride electric bicycles or e-motorcycles, ensure they comply with California’s class systems (Class 1, 2, or 3) and that riders wear helmets and hold valid identification if operating higher-powered electric machinery.

: If you or your children ride electric bicycles or e-motorcycles, ensure they comply with California’s class systems (Class 1, 2, or 3) and that riders wear helmets and hold valid identification if operating higher-powered electric machinery. Verify License Status: Never operate a motor vehicle if your license is expired, suspended, or restricted, as multi-agency checkpoints utilize automated license plate readers to instantly flag non-compliant drivers.

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