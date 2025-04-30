Two men stole $11K in cash and jewelry from a home in Anaheim

On March 22, between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., two suspects broke into a home near S. Greenwich St. while the residents were away for Ramadan, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The suspects disabled the alarm system and then stole over $11,000 in cash and jewelry before leaving in a gray or silver minivan.

Picture courtesy of the Anaheim Police Dept

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify the individuals seen in these photos. If you recognize them—or have any information that might help—please contact Detective Scaglione at (714) 765-1185 or hscaglione@anaheim.net. All tips can remain anonymous.

The burglary suspects both appear to be Hispanic. One of them was wearing a white t-shirt with a black jacket and baseball cap, with sunglasses. He had a beard as well. The other one was wearing a black shirt with white shorts. His right leg was tattooed. He was wearing white Nike tennis shoes as well and a heavy gold chain he probably stole. He had a fade style haircut and a beard as well.

These burglars could be some of the infamous Chilean burglars who have been targeting wealthy residents of Orange County and the U.S. They wait for famous people, such as pro athletes, to leave their homes then strike. They use tech to defeat the alarm systems. The Chilean burglars all got into the U.S. during the Biden administration when seemingly anyone could come here regardless of any peril posed to Americans.

In Anaheim, CA, disabling a home alarm system and stealing $11,000 in cash and jewelry would likely be classified as felony theft due to the high value of the stolen property. California law generally considers theft of property valued over $950 as grand theft, which is a felony .

The penalties for felony theft in California can include:

Imprisonment : Up to 3 years in state prison.

: Up to 3 years in state prison. Fines : Significant fines, potentially up to $10,000.

: Significant fines, potentially up to $10,000. Restitution: The offender may be required to pay restitution to the victim for the stolen property.

Additionally, disabling a home alarm system could be considered an aggravating factor, potentially leading to more severe penalties.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.