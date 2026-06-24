Supervisor Sarmiento has repeatedly voted to fund a project that will dump criminals in Santa Ana

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is facing a wave of fury from Santa Ana residents and local business owners. The source of this outrage is a unilateral push to convert a youth guidance center at 3030 Hesperian Way into a massive adult reentry facility.

Without transparency, local input, or a shred of geographic fairness, the county quieted through the pipeline a project that positions newly released adult criminals directly in our backyards. Neighbors have made it clear that Santa Ana will no longer sit back and be the county’s dumping ground for failed progressive social experiments.

A reentry facility—often called a halfway house or residential reentry center—is a transitional housing facility for adult criminals leaving state prison or county jail. These centers are designed to house offenders during the final months of their sentences, offering substance abuse treatment, job training, and case management to help them transition back into society.

While proponents market these centers as vital social infrastructure, they frequently create severe, measurable negative impacts when placed in residential neighborhoods.

Sarmiento’s Amnesia vs. The Record

Our own 2nd District Supervisor, Vicente Sarmiento , claims to have been completely blindsided by this plan, arguing that construction should be delayed so residents can weigh in. This public posture of ignorance is flatly contradicted by the county’s paperwork.

The official record reveals that the Board of Supervisors has repeatedly voted on key components of the infrastructure and funding framework that made this Hesperian Way site possible. The county has quietly preserved $21 million in its capital budget specifically to finance this coordinated adult reentry facility.

The $21 Million Bait-and-Switch: While Sarmiento acts shocked, the massive multi-million dollar allocation sat squarely in the county budget he handles.

While Sarmiento acts shocked, the massive multi-million dollar allocation sat squarely in the county budget he handles. The Rubber-Stamped Timeline: County documents show the project has been steadily progressing, with construction frameworks targeted toward a July 2027 completion.

Sarmiento’s sudden pivot to “community advocate” is nothing more than damage control. He voted for the pieces of the puzzle and only started backpedaling when furious families packing the boardroom called out his blatant hypocrisy.

Connecting the Dots: An Anti-Law Enforcement Alliance

Sarmiento’s behavior is part of a broader, more troubling political alignment. Throughout his career, he has continuously allied himself with radical factions that work to undermine local law enforcement. He consistently prioritizes the comfort of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens.

Undermining the Police: Sarmiento won his seat by intentionally running against police-union-backed candidates, aligning himself with anti-law-enforcement activist groups.

Sarmiento won his seat by intentionally running against police-union-backed candidates, aligning himself with anti-law-enforcement activist groups. Protecting Offenders Over Residents: His broader platform shifts focus and public funds toward criminal defense and rehabilitation spending while starving traditional community-safety measures.

By coddling lawbreakers and systematically ignoring the concerns of the people who pay taxes, Sarmiento has built a political identity around soft-on-crime policies. This dynamic makes a dangerous reentry facility in a crowded neighborhood a natural extension of his real agenda.

The Cold Math of Recidivism

Proponents of the project claim that adult reentry centers reduce crime by smoothing the transition out of custody. However, the reality of criminal recidivism data tells a starkly different story.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), state and regional recidivism rates remain stubbornly high, with roughly 30% to 45% of convicted individuals reoffending within three years of release. Property and theft crime offenders see re-arrest numbers spiking as high as 78%.

With nearly half of these individuals statistically likely to slide straight back into criminal behavior, the Board of Supervisors is effectively playing Russian roulette with Santa Ana neighborhoods.

Targets for Trouble: Proximity to Homes, Schools, and Churches

The physical reality of the Hesperian Way site exposes a complete lack of regard for our neighborhood’s most vulnerable populations. This adult reentry center is not buried in an isolated industrial park; it sits directly in the heart of a vibrant urban space.

Family Housing: Gated single-family home developments and apartment complexes packed with children stand directly across the street.

Gated single-family home developments and apartment complexes packed with children stand directly across the street. Schools & Playgrounds: Local children walk these specific streets daily to reach schools and community parks, placing them on a direct path with recently released adult felons.

Local children walk these specific streets daily to reach schools and community parks, placing them on a direct path with recently released adult felons. Churches & Small Businesses: Local storefronts—including local fence and fire production companies—already struggle daily with surrounding encampments and retail crime.

Local storefronts—including local fence and fire production companies—already struggle daily with surrounding encampments and retail crime. The Liquor Store Hub: The facility sits near the notorious Bristol Street strip mall hub, where the city has spent thousands of dollars trying to eradicate open criminal activity.

Injecting a high-turnover adult offender hub into an area already on a knife-edge of safety threatens to reverse years of hard-fought neighborhood clean-up efforts.

Looking to November: Doubling Down on the Progressive Slate

The definitive proof of Sarmiento’s real priorities can be found in his active endorsements for the upcoming November general election. Sarmiento has officially thrown his weight behind progressive candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party of Orange County, including radical school board candidate Tracy La.

These candidates are backed by the exact same progressive political machines that champion defunding the police, abolishing cash bail, and weakening enhancements for violent offenders. By working to elect an entirely anti-police slate, Sarmiento ensures that his soft-on-crime policies will echo through every level of local government.

Santa Ana is one of the county’s largest and most hard-working cities, yet our families are treated as an afterthought. It is time to reject Sarmiento’s feigned ignorance, demand geographic accountability from the Board of Supervisors, and stop this dangerous reentry project before the first concrete slab is poured.

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