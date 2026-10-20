Sugar the Surfing Dog to be honored with public paddle-out at Huntington Beach Pier

The Southern California surf community will come together this weekend to celebrate the life of one of its most beloved four-legged legends.

Sugar the Surfing Dog, the first canine ever inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame, will be honored with a public paddle-out on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier. The event comes several months after Sugar lost a battle with cancer at the age of 16. Sugar’s owner and longtime surfing partner, Ryan Rustan, is organizing the tribute as friends, surfers, dog lovers and community members gather to remember the remarkable rescue dog who became an international surfing sensation.

Sugar the Surfing Dog

According to information posted through a GoFundMe campaign, the paddle-out will serve as a celebration of Sugar’s life and legacy. Rustan said he delayed the ceremony while grieving her loss and only recently felt ready to host the memorial event.

From Rescue Dog to Surfing Icon

Sugar’s story was the kind of underdog tale that perfectly fit Huntington Beach’s surf culture.

The white rescue dog was reportedly found as a stray before eventually becoming one of the most recognizable animals in American surfing. Over time, Sugar developed an extraordinary talent for riding waves and went on to become a five-time World Dog Surfing Champion. Her performances drew crowds wherever she competed, whether in Southern California, Northern California or Hawaii.

What made Sugar unique was not simply her ability to stay balanced on a surfboard. Spectators often watched in amazement as she rode waves independently, confidently navigating back toward shore while wearing her trademark life jacket. Her popularity helped elevate dog surfing from a novelty attraction into a legitimate spectator event.

In 2024, Sugar achieved perhaps her most remarkable milestone when she became the first canine inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in Huntington Beach. Her paw prints were immortalized alongside those of celebrated human surfing legends, cementing her place in surfing history.

More Than a Surfing Champion

While her surfing accomplishments attracted media attention, many of Sugar’s supporters say her greatest impact came on land.

Sugar served as a therapy dog and spent years working with veterans and community members. Huntington Beach officials and surfing organizations frequently cited her work promoting animal rescue, volunteerism and community service as key parts of her legacy.

Following her death in March, tributes poured in from surfers, animal advocates and fans across the country. Huntington Beach described her as a local legend whose influence reached far beyond the shoreline.

America’s Most Famous Surfing Dogs

Sugar joins a surprisingly distinguished group of canine surfing celebrities.

Some of America’s best-known surfing dogs include:

Ricochet, the San Diego-based golden retriever known for adaptive surfing programs that helped children with disabilities, wounded veterans and individuals with special needs.

Abbie Girl, another pioneering Southern California surf dog who earned multiple dog surfing titles.

Kalani, a Labrador retriever from Hawaii who became a regular at surf competitions and exhibitions.

Faith, one of Hawaii’s most recognizable canine surfers and a frequent competitor in charity dog surfing events.

Hanzo and other champion competitors from the annual World Dog Surfing Championships held in Pacifica, California.

Even among that elite group, Sugar stood apart because of her Hall of Fame induction and her role in bringing unprecedented attention to dog surfing.

Why Surfing Matters So Much in Southern California

Sugar’s popularity reflects just how deeply surfing is woven into the culture and identity of Southern California.

Few regions in the world have influenced modern surfing as profoundly as the Southern California coastline. Communities such as Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, San Clemente, Dana Point and San Diego have produced generations of professional surfers, surfboard shapers and surf-related businesses.

Huntington Beach itself proudly markets itself as “Surf City USA” and hosts major surfing competitions that attract competitors and spectators from around the world. The local economy benefits from surf tourism, apparel companies, equipment manufacturers and hospitality businesses that cater to beach visitors year-round.

Surfing also occupies a unique place in Orange County’s history. It has shaped local music, fashion, art and youth culture for decades. Events ranging from the U.S. Open of Surfing to local paddle-outs have become community traditions, bringing together residents regardless of age, background or experience level.

That broader cultural significance helps explain why Sugar’s passing resonated so strongly. She was more than a talented dog. For many local surfers, she became a symbol of the joyful, laid-back spirit that has long defined Southern California’s beach communities.

Community Invited to Attend Memorial

The public paddle-out for Sugar will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Rustan is also continuing to raise funds through the “Sugar’s Cremation & Paddle-Out: Legacy Fund” campaign, which will help support memorial items, commemorative merchandise and efforts to preserve Sugar’s memory within the surfing community.

As hundreds of surfers have done over the years to honor friends and loved ones lost to time, the gathering will send one final salute out beyond the breakers for a dog who managed to become a Southern California legend simply by doing what she loved most: riding waves.

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