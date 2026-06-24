Police warn about catalytic converter theft uptick in north Orange County

The Placentia Police Department has issued a critical crime alert following a recent spike in catalytic converter thefts across the community. Authorities report that thieves are specifically targeting high-value vehicles, including Toyota Corollas , trucks, SUVs, and hybrid models like the Toyota Prius . Local residents are urged to remain vigilant, secure their vehicles, and avoid confronting suspects, who may be armed and dangerous.

According to police officials, experienced thieves can remove a catalytic converter in under 60 seconds using a standard battery-powered saw. Victims are left facing extremely loud exhaust noises and thousands of dollars in unexpected repair bills. Investigators have identified three specific suspect vehicles tied to recent local incidents: a white Mercedes SUV, a silver BMW SUV, and a silver BMW sedan. Law enforcement emphasizes that these individuals should not be approached under any circumstances, as suspects involved in these operations have historically carried weapons and used them to evade capture.

Potential Criminal Charges Faced by Suspects

Individuals caught participating in these theft rings face severe legal consequences. Depending on the specific details of the crime, suspects could be prosecuted under multiple California criminal charges:

Grand Theft : Stealing property valued over $950 constitutes a felony, and most catalytic converter replacements easily exceed this financial threshold.

: Stealing property valued over $950 constitutes a felony, and most catalytic converter replacements easily exceed this financial threshold. Grand Theft Auto / Vehicle Tampering : Damaging, altering, or removing parts of a vehicle without the owner’s consent violates state vehicle codes.

: Damaging, altering, or removing parts of a vehicle without the owner’s consent violates state vehicle codes. Possession of Burglary Tools : Carrying specialized equipment like battery-operated reciprocating saws with the intent to commit theft is a misdemeanor offense.

: Carrying specialized equipment like battery-operated reciprocating saws with the intent to commit theft is a misdemeanor offense. Assault with a Deadly Weapon : Because police note that these suspects carry and have used weapons to avoid apprehension, confronting them can elevate property crimes to violent felony assaults.

: Because police note that these suspects carry and have used weapons to avoid apprehension, confronting them can elevate property crimes to violent felony assaults. Conspiracy : If multiple individuals work together as a team—such as a driver, a lookout, and a cutter—they can be charged with conspiring to commit a felony.

: If multiple individuals work together as a team—such as a driver, a lookout, and a cutter—they can be charged with conspiring to commit a felony. Receiving Stolen Property: Buying, selling, or possessing stolen catalytic converters or trying to scrap them illegally carries heavy felony or misdemeanor penalties.

How to Protect Your Vehicle From Theft

While thieves move quickly, car owners can take several proactive steps to harden their vehicles against targeting and make theft significantly more difficult:

Park in Secure Structures : Always park your vehicle inside a locked garage if you have access to one.

: Always park your vehicle inside a locked garage if you have access to one. Choose High-Visibility Spots : When parking outside, choose well-lit areas close to building entrances or directly underneath active security cameras.

: When parking outside, choose well-lit areas close to building entrances or directly underneath active security cameras. Engrave Your Vehicle Info : Etch your vehicle’s license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) directly onto the metal of the converter to make it highly difficult for thieves to resell to scrap yards.

: Etch your vehicle’s license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) directly onto the metal of the converter to make it highly difficult for thieves to resell to scrap yards. Install Physical Safeguards : Purchase and install a commercial catalytic converter lock, a protective shield, or a reinforced steel cage to completely block physical access to the undercarriage.

: Purchase and install a commercial catalytic converter lock, a protective shield, or a reinforced steel cage to completely block physical access to the undercarriage. Calibrate Your Car Alarm: Adjust your vehicle’s security system sensitivity so that the alarm triggers immediately upon sensing vibrations or lifting.

If you witness a theft actively in progress or spot any of the suspect vehicles, stay safely inside your home or location and call 9-1-1 immediately. To report a past theft, flag suspicious neighborhood activity, or provide a tip regarding the white Mercedes or silver BMW SUVs, contact the Placentia Police 24-hour dispatch line at (714) 993-8111.

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