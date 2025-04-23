Notorious suspect in Santa Ana cat killings finally arrested

SANTA ANA, Calif. (April 23, 2025)—A 45-year-old man was arrested for animal cruelty involving cats.

Over several weeks, the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple disturbing reports involving the suspected abuse and killing of cats in a local neighborhood.

#SantaAnaPD #PressRelease Arrest Made in Serial Cat Killer Investigation



SANTA ANA, Calif. (April 23, 2025)—A 45-year-old man was arrested for animal cruelty involving cats.



Over several weeks, the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple disturbing reports involving the… pic.twitter.com/85ROiQb6sZ — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) April 23, 2025

The reports alleged that a man had been luring neighborhood cats to and around his property, where he then harmed or killed them.

The case was immediately assigned to a Police Investigative Specialist (PIS) for follow-up.

During the investigation, Alejandro Oliveros Acosta (45) of Santa Ana was positively identified by several victims and witnesses as the suspect responsible for acts of animal cruelty.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives obtained a search warrant for Acosta’s residence. This morning, April 23, 2025, in collaboration with the Westminster Police Department, CA and our Animal Control Division, detectives executed the search warrant at a home located in the 2300 block of W. Wilshire Avenue.

Detectives collected evidence related to the case from inside the residence and took Acosta into custody.

Acosta was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail on felony charges related to animal cruelty.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact PIS S. Guzman at (714) 245-8416 orSGuzman@santa-ana.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.