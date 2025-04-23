Notorious suspect in Santa Ana cat killings finally arrested

SANTA ANA, Calif. (April 23, 2025)—A 45-year-old man was arrested for animal cruelty involving cats.
Over several weeks, the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple disturbing reports involving the suspected abuse and killing of cats in a local neighborhood.
The reports alleged that a man had been luring neighborhood cats to and around his property, where he then harmed or killed them.
The case was immediately assigned to a Police Investigative Specialist (PIS) for follow-up.
During the investigation, Alejandro Oliveros Acosta (45) of Santa Ana was positively identified by several victims and witnesses as the suspect responsible for acts of animal cruelty.
Based on the evidence gathered, detectives obtained a search warrant for Acosta’s residence. This morning, April 23, 2025, in collaboration with the Westminster Police Department, CA and our Animal Control Division, detectives executed the search warrant at a home located in the 2300 block of W. Wilshire Avenue.
Detectives collected evidence related to the case from inside the residence and took Acosta into custody.
Acosta was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail on felony charges related to animal cruelty.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact PIS S. Guzman at (714) 245-8416 orSGuzman@santa-ana.org.