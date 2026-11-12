Wanted in Santa Ana: Police search for hit-and-run van driver

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, November 11, 2026. Highlighted in the department’s weekly Traffic Thursday public safety campaign, the incident took place at the intersection of Parkcourt Place and Cabrillo Park Drive.

According to investigators, the suspect fled the scene immediately after the collision without stopping to exchange information or check on the other party involved. Police released images from the scene showing the suspect vehicle driving away down a residential street.

Suspect Vehicle Details and Contact Information

Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the identity of the driver to come forward. Key details released by investigators include:

Vehicle Description. A white 2008 Chevrolet Express cargo van.

A white 2008 Chevrolet Express cargo van. License Plate. California plate number 8F25943.

California plate number 8F25943. Incident Location. Intersection of Parkcourt Place and Cabrillo Park Drive in Santa Ana.

Intersection of Parkcourt Place and Cabrillo Park Drive in Santa Ana. How to Submit Tips. Anyone with information regarding the driver’s identity or the van’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Services Officer J. Marquez directly at (714) 245-8209 or via email at JMarquez10@santa-ana.org.

Potential Criminal Charges and Legal Penalties

Under California law, leaving the scene of a traffic collision is a criminal offense regardless of who was at fault for the initial crash. Because the Santa Ana Police Department’s bulletin has not yet specified whether anyone was injured, the suspect could face one of two primary charges depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Misdemeanor Hit-and-Run (California Vehicle Code 20002). If the collision resulted solely in property damage, the driver faces a misdemeanor charge. Penalties include up to six months in county jail, fines up to $1,000, mandatory restitution to the victim for property repairs, and two points added to the driver’s Department of Motor Vehicles record.

If the collision resulted solely in property damage, the driver faces a misdemeanor charge. Penalties include up to six months in county jail, fines up to $1,000, mandatory restitution to the victim for property repairs, and two points added to the driver’s Department of Motor Vehicles record. Felony or Wobbler Hit-and-Run (California Vehicle Code 20001). If another person suffered any physical injury, the offense becomes a wobbler that prosecutors can file as either a misdemeanor or a felony. A misdemeanor conviction carries up to one year in county jail and fines between $1,000 and $10,000. A felony conviction carries 16 months to three years in state prison, which increases to two to four years in state prison if the victim suffered permanent, serious injury or death.

Severe Impact on the Suspect’s Auto Insurance

Beyond criminal prosecution and court-ordered restitution, a hit-and-run conviction triggers devastating financial consequences for a driver’s auto insurance coverage in California. Insurance providers classify fleeing the scene of a crash as a major high-risk violation, leading to several severe repercussions:

Immediate Policy Cancellation or Non-Renewal. Most standard auto insurance companies will immediately cancel an active policy or refuse to renew it once they learn of a hit-and-run arrest or conviction.

Most standard auto insurance companies will immediately cancel an active policy or refuse to renew it once they learn of a hit-and-run arrest or conviction. Skyrocketing Insurance Premiums. Drivers with a hit-and-run conviction on their record typically see their annual auto insurance rates surge by 75 percent to more than 100 percent, forcing them into high-risk insurance pools for several years.

Drivers with a hit-and-run conviction on their record typically see their annual auto insurance rates surge by 75 percent to more than 100 percent, forcing them into high-risk insurance pools for several years. Loss of California Good Driver Discount. Under California Proposition 103 rules, a single hit-and-run conviction automatically strips a motorist of the state-mandated 20 percent Good Driver Discount for at least three years.

Under California Proposition 103 rules, a single hit-and-run conviction automatically strips a motorist of the state-mandated 20 percent Good Driver Discount for at least three years. Mandatory SR-22 Filing. If the conviction results in a driver’s license suspension, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will require the driver to obtain an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility from an insurer before reinstating driving privileges.

If the conviction results in a driver’s license suspension, the California Department of Motor Vehicles will require the driver to obtain an SR-22 certificate of financial responsibility from an insurer before reinstating driving privileges. Potential Denial of Claim Coverage. Intentional acts or criminal conduct can void certain protections under an auto policy, potentially leaving the suspect personally liable for tens of thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs, medical bills, and legal fees.

Hit-and-Run Trends Across Orange County

Hit-and-run collisions remain a persistent traffic safety concern across Orange County. According to collision data compiled from the California Office of Traffic Safety, Orange County recorded 1,286 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions in a single recent reporting year. This countywide figure only accounts for crashes involving bodily harm or death and does not include thousands of additional property-damage-only hit-and-runs reported to local police departments each year.

Top Five Orange County Cities for Hit-and-Run Incidents

While city-by-city arrest totals fluctuate based on ongoing investigations, state traffic safety rankings tracking fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions highlight the municipalities experiencing the highest volume of these offenses. Based on California Office of Traffic Safety city rankings, the top five Orange County cities with the highest number of injury and fatal hit-and-run crashes are:

Santa Ana . Recorded 229 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions, leading all Orange County municipalities.

Recorded 229 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions, leading all Orange County municipalities. Anaheim . Ranked second in the county with 171 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions.

Ranked second in the county with 171 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions. Huntington Beach . Placed third with 70 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions.

Placed third with 70 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions. Garden Grove . Ranked fourth with 64 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions.

Ranked fourth with 64 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions. Costa Mesa . Rounded out the top five with 53 fatal and injury hit-and-run collisions.

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