Ditching the hoodie didn’t work: Costa Mesa Police catch Target theft suspect who ran into police officers

A brazen retail theft attempt at a Costa Mesa Target ended in handcuffs last week after a suspect’s mid-escape wardrobe change failed to fool responding officers.

According to a November 6, 2026 update from the Costa Mesa Police Department, store Loss Prevention staff intercepted a man who had loaded a shopping cart with electronics and clothing and attempted to walk out without paying.

Upon being confronted, the suspect abandoned the merchandise and fled the store on foot. Witnesses spotted him running between the shopping center and an adjacent gas station while trying to alter his appearance by discarding his baseball cap and sweatshirt.

The quick-change tactic proved unsuccessful, as Costa Mesa officers arrived rapidly and ran directly into the suspect during his escape. A subsequent review of store surveillance footage revealed that the same individual had committed another theft at that exact Target location just one day earlier.

Legal Analysis: Potential Charges and Sentencing

Because the suspect targeted the same store on back-to-back days and fled from law enforcement, prosecutors with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office have several avenues to pursue serious penalties under California law.

Shoplifting or Grand Theft (Penal Code §§ 459.5 / 487): Entering a commercial business during open hours with the intent to steal up to $950 in merchandise is charged as misdemeanor shoplifting, punishable by up to six months in county jail. However, because the cart was loaded with electronics and clothing, the total value may exceed $950, elevating the offense to felony grand theft. Under California’s expanded aggregation rules enacted by Proposition 36, prosecutors can also combine the dollar value of the items stolen the previous day with the current attempt to cross the $950 felony threshold, carrying a sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail.

Petty Theft with Prior Convictions (Penal Code § 666.1): If the suspect has two or more prior theft-related convictions on his record, California’s Penal Code § 666.1 allows prosecutors to file even a low-dollar shoplifting offense as a felony. A felony conviction under this statute carries up to three years in county jail for a first-time repeat enhancement, or up to three years in state prison if he has a prior conviction under the same section.

Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer (Penal Code § 148(a)(1)): Running from officers responding to a crime scene and attempting to evade capture by discarding clothing typically triggers a misdemeanor resisting or delaying charge. This offense adds up to one year in county jail and up to $1,000 in fines to any underlying theft sentence.

Retail Theft Trends in Orange County

While overall property crime across Orange County has trended downward in recent years, retail theft remains a persistent challenge for local businesses and police departments. According to a 2026 Orange County Crime Statistics Report based on California Department of Justice data, countywide property offenses fell 28.7 percent between 2021 and 2025, yet shoplifting moved sharply in the opposite direction.

55.4 Percent Surge in Shoplifting: Reported shoplifting incidents in Orange County climbed from 5,357 offenses in 2021 to 8,327 offenses in 2025.

Growing Share of Larceny: Shoplifting now accounts for 26.8 percent of all larceny-theft crimes reported across Orange County, more than double its 13.0 percent share in 2021.

Statewide Enforcement Context: Statewide, California recorded 121,339 shoplifting incidents in 2025, while state-funded retail theft task forces have logged more than 32,000 arrests and recovered nearly $260 million in stolen goods since late 2023.

Top Five Orange County Cities for Retail Theft Arrests

Based on regional law enforcement enforcement operations and public arrest reporting across the county, retail theft enforcement is heavily concentrated in Orange County’s largest population centers and major commercial corridors. According to regional retail crime reporting compiled by New Santa Ana, the top five Orange County cities with the highest volume of retail theft arrests are:

Anaheim: Anchored by major retail corridors, big-box centers, and resort-district shopping, Anaheim consistently leads the county in total larceny and retail theft enforcement activity.

Santa Ana: As the county seat and second-most populous city, Santa Ana sees high arrest volumes across major shopping districts such as MainPlace Mall and Bristol Street retail corridors.

Irvine: Driven by high-traffic destinations like the Irvine Spectrum Center and numerous regional shopping plazas, Irvine police conduct frequent proactive retail theft operations.

Huntington Beach: High commercial activity along Beach Boulevard and coastal retail centers places Huntington Beach among the county’s top jurisdictions for shoplifting arrests.

Costa Mesa: Home to South Coast Plaza and major big-box retail hubs along Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa regularly records high numbers of organized and repeat retail theft arrests.

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