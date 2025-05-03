Santa Ana street closures set for this Sunday due to the OC Marathon

Heads up, Santa Ana Community! Street closures will be in effect due to the OC Marathon on Sunday, May 4, 2025, impacting Santa Ana, Newport Beach, and Costa Mesa from 4 a.m. to as late as 2 p.m.

If you’re heading out, plan ahead to avoid delays and detours!

In Santa Ana, these streets will be closed on May 4:

Raitt St (northbound from Sunflower Ave to Segerstrom Ave)

Alton Ave (both directions from Greenville St to Bear St)

Segerstrom Ave (eastbound from Raitt St to Santa Ana River Trail)

Segerstrom Ave (eastbound from Fairview St to Santa Ana River Trail)

Segerstrom Ave (eastbound from Newhope St to Santa Ana River Trail)

MacArthur Blvd (both directions at Raitt St)

Greenville St (northbound from MacArthur Blvd to Segerstrom Ave)

Fairview St at Segerstrom Ave (both directions)

Harbor Blvd at Segerstrom Ave (both directions)

Closures will be lifted throughout the day as soon as it’s safe. Please consider alternate routes and give yourself extra travel time.

Running over a participant in a marathon in California can lead to severe legal consequences. The specific penalties depend on the circumstances of the incident, such as whether it was accidental or intentional, and the extent of the injuries caused.

Accidental Injury: If the incident is deemed accidental, it may be treated as a traffic violation. Penalties can include fines, points on your driving record, and possible suspension of your driver’s license. If the injuries are severe, you could face charges of reckless driving or vehicular manslaughter, which carry heavier penalties, including jail time. Intentional Harm: If the act is found to be intentional, it could result in charges of assault with a deadly weapon or attempted murder. These charges carry significant prison sentences and hefty fines 1. Civil Liability: In addition to criminal penalties, you could also face civil lawsuits from the injured party for damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

It’s crucial to drive carefully and be aware of road closures and detours during marathon events to avoid such incidents.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.