Police end multi-city pursuit with PIT maneuver and an arrest in Westminster

A routine traffic stop attempt by the Huntington Beach Police Department quickly escalated into a multi-city pursuit that ended safely thanks to coordinated law enforcement efforts, aerial support, and the successful deployment of a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver in Westminster.

According to HBPD, a K-9 officer attempted to stop a vehicle when the driver allegedly refused to yield. Officers learned the vehicle had reportedly been involved in a disturbance and erratic driving incidents in both Fountain Valley and Westminster before the pursuit began.

With the department’s HB-1 helicopter providing aerial support, officers tracked the vehicle northbound on Beach Boulevard before bringing the pursuit to an end near Beach Boulevard and 13th Street in Westminster through a PIT maneuver. The driver was subsequently taken into custody.

The police department noted that every sworn Huntington Beach officer is PIT-certified, allowing officers to safely terminate pursuits involving potentially dangerous drivers when circumstances justify the tactic.

Potential Criminal Charges the Driver Could Face

While authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity or announced formal charges, the facts described by police suggest prosecutors may consider several California criminal offenses.

The most likely charge is felony evading a peace officer under California Vehicle Code §2800.2. To obtain a conviction, prosecutors generally must prove the driver willfully fled from a pursuing police vehicle while driving with a reckless disregard for the safety of persons or property.

A conviction for felony evading can result in:

Up to three years in county jail.

Formal probation in some cases.

Fines and penalty assessments that can reach several thousand dollars.

Vehicle impound fees and court costs.

Additional charges could include:

Reckless driving (Vehicle Code §23103).

Failure to obey a lawful order of a peace officer.

Resisting, delaying, or obstructing an officer (Penal Code §148).

Any offenses related to the reported disturbance that initially drew police attention.

Potential DUI charges if investigators determine alcohol or drugs were involved.

If prosecutors can show injuries occurred during the pursuit, or if collisions resulted from the driver’s actions, significantly enhanced penalties may apply.

Why PIT Maneuvers Matter

A PIT maneuver is a precision driving technique in which a pursuing police vehicle contacts the rear quarter panel of a fleeing vehicle, causing it to rotate and come to a controlled stop. Agencies typically authorize PIT deployments only after specialized training and under department policy.

The technique is widely used because it often ends dangerous pursuits before suspects have the opportunity to continue driving recklessly through residential neighborhoods and busy intersections.

Pursuit Arrests Remain a Recurring Issue Across Orange County

Vehicle pursuits stemming from drivers refusing traffic stops remain a recurring challenge for Orange County law enforcement agencies. Recent pursuit incidents have involved agencies in Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Westminster, Stanton, Lake Forest, Dana Point, and San Clemente. Pursuits frequently begin with suspected reckless driving, stolen vehicles, DUI investigations, burglary suspects, or drivers with outstanding warrants.

Several recent Orange County pursuit cases documented by local media ended with arrests after suspects fled traffic stops or attempted to evade law enforcement across multiple jurisdictions. Modern helicopter support, automated license plate technology, and coordinated radio communications have significantly improved apprehension rates.

Top Orange County Cities Commonly Associated With Pursuit and Felony Evading Arrests

Based on population size, traffic volume, freeway infrastructure, and the frequency of publicly reported pursuit incidents by local law enforcement agencies, the following cities consistently generate some of Orange County’s highest numbers of felony evading and vehicle pursuit arrests:

Anaheim Santa Ana Huntington Beach Irvine Westminster

These cities contain some of the county’s busiest traffic corridors, including the I-5, SR-55, SR-57, SR-22 and SR-405 freeway systems, creating frequent enforcement opportunities and pursuit-related arrests. Local police departments in these cities regularly report felony evading arrests and participate in regional pursuit investigations.

Auto Insurance Consequences Could Be Severe

For many suspects, the financial consequences can continue long after criminal proceedings end.

A conviction for felony evading police is viewed by insurers as a major high-risk driving offense. Even absent a DUI conviction, drivers convicted of evading law enforcement often face:

Policy non-renewal or cancellation.

Placement into California’s high-risk insurance market.

Premium increases that can range from 50% to well over 200%, depending on driving history.

Requirements to obtain SR-22 proof of financial responsibility if ordered by the court or DMV.

Difficulty qualifying for preferred-rate insurance for several years.

If the incident ultimately results in a DUI conviction, the insurance consequences become even more severe, often increasing annual premiums by thousands of dollars and affecting a driver’s record for years.

The Bottom Line

What began as an attempted traffic stop in Huntington Beach quickly evolved into a multi-city pursuit involving reports of erratic driving and a disturbance in neighboring jurisdictions. The incident ended without reported injuries after Huntington Beach officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle in Westminster. As the case moves forward, the driver could face felony evading charges and potentially other criminal counts depending on what investigators uncover regarding the disturbance and driving behavior that preceded the pursuit. Even if jail time is avoided, the long-term financial impact from criminal penalties, court costs, and dramatically increased automobile insurance rates could follow the suspect for years.

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