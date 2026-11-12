Two men sought after stealing a purse from a shopper at Santa Ana Burlington Coat Factory

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who detectives say worked together to steal cash, a cell phone, and other belongings from a shopper inside the Burlington Coat Factory on Bristol Street.

According to police, surveillance video shows the two suspects entering the store separately just seconds apart, suggesting the theft may have been planned in advance. Detectives say the suspects then followed a woman who had placed her purse on top of her shopping cart while shopping.

As the victim browsed through clothing, the suspects allegedly communicated with each other through hand signals before one suspect reached into the purse and removed cash, a cellular phone, and additional personal property.

Police released surveillance images of both suspects as part of their “Wanted Wednesday” effort and are encouraging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or rashadwilson@santa-ana.org.

What Criminal Charges Could the Suspects Face?

If identified and arrested, prosecutors would likely review several possible California criminal charges.

Potential charges could include:

Grand Theft (Penal Code §487) if the value of the stolen property exceeds $950.

if the value of the stolen property exceeds $950. Petty Theft (Penal Code §484 / §488) if the total value is under $950.

if the total value is under $950. Conspiracy to Commit Theft (Penal Code §182) if investigators can establish the suspects coordinated their actions beforehand.

if investigators can establish the suspects coordinated their actions beforehand. Receiving Stolen Property (Penal Code §496) if either suspect is later found possessing the victim’s property.

if either suspect is later found possessing the victim’s property. Identity Theft-Related Charges (Penal Code §530.5) if stolen identification, bank cards, or personal information are used fraudulently after the theft.

Because police allege the suspects acted together and signaled one another while targeting the victim, prosecutors could potentially argue that the theft was a coordinated operation rather than a spontaneous crime.

Possible Sentences

The ultimate penalty would depend on the value of the stolen property, criminal history, and whether additional offenses are uncovered during the investigation.

Possible consequences include:

Petty Theft Up to six months in county jail. Fines and probation. Restitution to the victim.

Grand Theft Can be charged as either a misdemeanor or felony. Felony grand theft can result in up to three years in county jail under California’s realignment laws. Restitution and probation are common additional penalties.

Conspiracy Generally punishable at the same level as the underlying offense. Can increase a defendant’s exposure and strengthen the prosecution’s case.



Repeat offenders often face enhanced penalties, particularly if prior theft-related convictions are involved.

Similar Crimes Remain a Persistent Problem Across Orange County

The crime described by Santa Ana police is commonly referred to as a distraction theft, purse theft, or theft from a shopping cart. Retail stores, shopping centers, and large commercial corridors remain attractive targets because thieves can blend in with other shoppers.

Orange County law enforcement agencies continue to report significant levels of larceny-theft activity. Countywide, more than 41,900 property crimes were reported during the most recent reporting year, with larceny theft remaining one of the largest categories of property crime. Shoplifting and theft-related offenses have also increased substantially in recent years.

Santa Ana alone reported approximately 2,848 larceny and embezzlement offenses during its most recent reporting year, making theft one of the city’s most frequent criminal offenses.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials have repeatedly noted that many thefts are crimes of opportunity involving unattended purses, wallets, vehicles, and other property left within easy reach.

Top Orange County Cities With the Highest Volumes of Theft Arrests and Investigations

While agencies categorize theft offenses differently, crime analysts consistently identify the following cities as generating some of the highest volumes of theft investigations and arrests due to their population size, shopping districts, tourism activity, and retail centers:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

These cities contain major retail destinations and large commercial corridors that attract both shoppers and property criminals. South Coast Plaza, the Disneyland Resort area, Irvine Spectrum, downtown entertainment districts, and large beach-area parking facilities routinely generate theft investigations.

A Reminder for Shoppers

Cases like this highlight a simple but important crime-prevention lesson: never leave a purse, wallet, phone, or other valuables unattended on top of a shopping cart. Organized theft crews often look specifically for distracted shoppers and can steal property in just a few seconds.

Investigators believe someone may recognize the two men featured in the surveillance images. If that happens, a quick tip to the Santa Ana Police Department could help detectives identify the suspects and return stolen property to the victim.

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