OCSA ranked No. 1 Middle School in Santa Ana, highlighting academic excellence after split from the failing SAUSD

The Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) has added another major accolishment to its 40th anniversary year, earning the distinction of being the highest-ranked public middle school in Santa Ana in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

According to the new rankings, OCSA placed 62nd among more than 7,300 public and charter middle schools in California, putting it in the top 0.9% statewide. The school also ranked 11th among California charter middle schools.

The recognition follows another strong showing earlier this year when OCSA was ranked among the top 1% of high schools nationally and named the top charter high school in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Strong Test Scores Drive OCSA’s Ranking

The rankings are primarily based on student performance in mathematics and English language arts assessments. OCSA reported that 84.5% of its middle school students met or exceeded state standards in English language arts, compared to 50% statewide. In mathematics, 72.9% of OCSA students met or exceeded standards, nearly double the statewide average of 36.9%.

Those results are consistent with other publicly reported data showing OCSA students significantly outperforming state averages in both reading and mathematics.

OCSA President and CEO Teren Shaffer credited the school’s blend of rigorous academics and conservatory-style arts training for the achievement. The school serves approximately 2,450 students in grades 7 through 12 from more than 100 California communities and offers specialized instruction across 17 arts conservatories.

Other Top Middle Schools in Orange County

While OCSA is the highest-ranked public middle school located in Santa Ana, it faces strong competition from several highly regarded Orange County campuses. Schools frequently found near the top of statewide rankings include:

Oxford Academy (Cypress)

Orange County School of the Arts (Santa Ana)

Beacon Park School (Irvine)

Jeffrey Trail Middle School (Irvine)

Rancho San Joaquin Middle School (Irvine)

Pioneer Middle School (Tustin)

Vista Verde School (Irvine)

Lakeside Middle School (Irvine)

Sierra Vista Middle School (Irvine)

The Pegasus School and other highly rated private options

Many of Orange County’s top-performing middle schools are concentrated in Irvine and surrounding communities, reflecting decades of strong academic performance and high state testing results.

A Different Path After the Split From SAUSD

The latest ranking is also notable because OCSA is no longer authorized by the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD). In 2020, following disputes between the school and district leadership, the Orange County Board of Education approved OCSA’s charter renewal and became its new authorizer, ending roughly two decades of oversight by SAUSD.

Relations between the two entities continued to deteriorate in subsequent years as they became embroiled in costly litigation over special education funding obligations. The dispute eventually resulted in a settlement announced in 2025 that ended nearly six years of legal battles.

Many OCSA supporters have long argued that SAUSD’s actions effectively drove one of Santa Ana’s highest-performing public schools out of the district’s orbit. That viewpoint gained traction after the county education board approved OCSA’s move to county oversight and after years of contentious litigation between the two organizations.

What Santa Ana Lost

The contrast between OCSA’s academic performance and that of many traditional schools in Santa Ana is difficult to ignore.

Recent public-school comparisons show that OCSA’s 71% math proficiency and 89% reading proficiency rates vastly exceed citywide averages, where public middle schools collectively average about 22% math proficiency and 34% reading proficiency.

Today, most SAUSD schools rank well below statewide averages, with only a handful achieving above-average academic performance. OCSA remains one of Santa Ana’s most successful educational institutions despite now operating under county oversight rather than district supervision.

As OCSA celebrates four decades of growth, its newest ranking offers another reminder of how profoundly the school has influenced public education in Orange County. What began as a small arts-focused program has evolved into one of California’s highest-performing public schools, attracting talented students from across the region while continuing to outperform state averages both academically and artistically.

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