Santa Ana Police arrest man accused of sexual assault; suspect also wanted on child sex crime warrant

A Santa Ana man accused of sexually assaulting a roommate was arrested Sunday morning after police discovered he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from separate child-related sex crime allegations in Tustin.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, officers responded at approximately 3:30 a.m. on October 25 to a residence in the 2000 block of South Lowell Street following a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators determined that 38-year-old Jaime Marin, who lived in an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) behind the main residence, allegedly entered a roommate’s bedroom without permission and sexually assaulted her.

Police said further investigation revealed that Marin had an outstanding warrant from Tustin for separate sex-related offenses, including allegations involving lewd acts with a child, distribution of pornography and child endangerment. Marin was arrested and booked into the Santa Ana Jail. The victim was provided with care, resources and support services, according to investigators.

Charges Could Carry Significant Prison Exposure

As of publication, prosecutors have not publicly announced the exact charges that will be filed in connection with the Santa Ana incident. The ultimate charges will depend on the evidence gathered by investigators and the decisions of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

If prosecutors pursue felony sexual assault charges involving an adult victim, Marin could potentially face charges such as rape, sexual penetration by force, or other felony sex crimes under California law. Convictions for serious sexual assault offenses often carry prison sentences measured in years and can require lifetime sex offender registration.

The previously referenced Tustin warrant raises even more serious legal exposure. California Penal Code section 288, commonly known as lewd acts with a child, is among the state’s most severely punished sex offenses involving minors. Depending on the age of the alleged victim and the circumstances, convictions can result in substantial state prison sentences, sex offender registration requirements, and additional sentence enhancements.

Child endangerment and criminal pornography-related offenses can also carry separate felony penalties, and multiple convictions may be sentenced consecutively, significantly increasing total prison exposure.

Because the allegations involve both an adult sexual assault investigation and separate child-related sex crime allegations, Marin could potentially face decades in prison if convicted of multiple felony counts. However, it is important to note that the accusations remain allegations and Marin is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Sexual Assault Remains a Significant Crime Challenge in Orange County

While violent crime trends have fluctuated across Orange County, sexual assaults continue to represent a substantial share of crimes against persons.

Santa Ana’s own Uniform Crime Reporting data recorded 248 rape and sexual assault offenses during 2025, down from 355 the previous year but still representing one of the county’s highest totals.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County continue to report sexual assaults occurring in a variety of settings, including residences, social gatherings, workplaces, dating relationships, and shared housing arrangements. The allegations in the Marin case underscore the particular vulnerability that can arise when victims and suspects share living spaces.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Highest Volumes of Sexual Assault Cases

Comprehensive countywide arrest rankings for sexual assault arrests are not uniformly published in real time across all Orange County jurisdictions. However, crime reporting data consistently shows that the county’s largest cities tend to record the highest numbers of reported sexual assault offenses because of their population sizes.

Based on available California Department of Justice and local police reporting patterns, the cities most commonly reporting the highest numbers of sexual assault incidents include:

Santa Ana Anaheim Irvine Huntington Beach Orange

The exact ranking can vary from year to year depending on reporting cycles and population changes. California Department of Justice crime databases provide annual jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction crime statistics submitted by local law enforcement agencies.

Could the Property Owner Face Civil Liability?

The arrest alone does not automatically create civil liability for the property’s owner.

However, a property owner could potentially face civil claims if evidence showed the owner knew, or reasonably should have known, that a tenant or resident posed a foreseeable danger to others and failed to take reasonable action.

Examples that plaintiffs’ attorneys often examine include:

Prior complaints of sexual misconduct at the property.

Knowledge of violent or predatory behavior.

Awareness of active criminal investigations.

Failure to warn tenants of known dangers.

Negligent tenant screening in situations where screening was required or customary.

In this case, there is currently no public evidence indicating that the property owner knew about the alleged conduct or the outstanding warrant. Without such evidence, establishing liability against the owner could be difficult.

That said, if future court filings reveal that the owner was aware of serious prior misconduct, plaintiffs could potentially pursue negligent security or premises liability claims seeking damages for injuries suffered by the victim.

Investigation Continues

The case now moves to prosecutors, who will review evidence from the Santa Ana investigation along with the separate Tustin allegations. Given the seriousness of both the reported sexual assault and the outstanding warrant involving alleged offenses against a child, the case is likely to draw close scrutiny from both investigators and prosecutors in Orange County.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department.

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