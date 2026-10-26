Goodwill of Orange County raises $170,000 to help young adults build career pathways

More than 200 Orange County business leaders, employers, philanthropists and community advocates gathered at the Newport Beach Country Club on October 15 for The Good Lunch 2026, Goodwill of Orange County’s annual fundraising event.

By the end of the afternoon, attendees had helped raise an impressive $170,000 to support workforce development programs that help young adults gain skills, find employment, and build sustainable careers.

The event featured a silent auction, a live fund-a-need campaign, and powerful personal stories illustrating how access to training, mentorship, work experience and encouragement can transform lives. Organizers said the program centered on a simple but impactful message: having someone believe in you can make all the difference when overcoming obstacles and creating a brighter future.

Investing in Orange County’s Next Generation

The funds raised will support a wide range of services designed to help young adults navigate an increasingly challenging job market. Goodwill of Orange County’s programs focus on helping participants develop the skills and confidence needed to secure meaningful employment and achieve long-term economic stability.

Programs supported by The Good Lunch include:

Career navigation and planning

Paid work experience opportunities

Job readiness training

Skills development and workforce preparation

Supportive services

Connections to employment opportunities

Individualized career coaching

These services are particularly important for young adults who may face barriers such as limited job experience, disabilities, transitions from foster care, involvement with the justice system, or other challenges that can make entering the workforce difficult.

The Power of Work as a Pathway to Opportunity

Nicole Suydam, President and CEO of Goodwill of Orange County, emphasized the organization’s mission of creating opportunities through employment.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to discover their potential and build a meaningful career,” Suydam said. “The generosity displayed at The Good Lunch will help us provide the encouragement, training, and individualized support that empower young adults to overcome barriers and create brighter futures for themselves and their families.”

Guests heard firsthand stories about individuals who moved from uncertainty to employment and career success with the help of Goodwill’s programs. The organization highlighted its growing focus on connecting participants to high-demand occupations and preparing workers for the evolving needs of today’s economy.

More Than a Thrift Store

While many residents know Goodwill primarily through its network of retail stores and donation centers, the organization operates one of Orange County’s largest nonprofit workforce development systems.

For more than a century, Goodwill of Orange County has helped residents achieve their goals through a combination of personal support, work experience and career development. The nonprofit’s employment-focused programs serve thousands of individuals each year and include:

Training and education programs

Employment services for individuals with developmental and physical disabilities

On-site job coaching

Community integration programs

Veteran employment services

Career development and placement assistance

Youth workforce development initiatives

The organization operates 23 retail locations across Orange County, including five OC Goodwill Boutiques, along with its ShopGoodwill.com online marketplace. Revenue generated through those operations helps fund local workforce programs and employment services, creating a model in which donated goods help support career opportunities for people throughout the community.

Strengthening the Local Economy

Beyond helping individual participants, Goodwill’s programs provide broader economic benefits for Orange County. By helping people gain skills, secure jobs and advance in their careers, the organization contributes to a stronger workforce and helps employers fill critical positions.

Workforce development experts have increasingly emphasized the importance of programs that connect education, training and work experience, particularly for young adults entering the job market. Goodwill’s approach combines those elements while addressing barriers that often prevent individuals from reaching their full potential.

As employers throughout Orange County continue searching for qualified workers, investments in workforce development initiatives like those supported by The Good Lunch can have lasting impacts on both businesses and job seekers.

Community Support Drives Success

Organizers credited sponsors, donors, volunteers and community partners for making the event successful.

Sponsors included POMS & Associates, Disneyland Resort, Baker Tilly, Ferruzzo & Ferruzzo, the Frome Family Foundation, REDA LLC, Bill and Rona Shipman, Wells Fargo and numerous other organizations committed to workforce development and economic opportunity in Orange County.

The strong turnout and fundraising results demonstrated continued community support for programs that help people move beyond barriers and into meaningful employment.

For Goodwill of Orange County, the $170,000 raised at The Good Lunch represents far more than a fundraising milestone. It represents new opportunities for young adults to gain skills, earn paychecks, build confidence and pursue careers that can change the trajectory of their lives and strengthen the community as a whole.

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