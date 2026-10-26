OC Medi-Cal care provider Titanium Healthcare elevates Kelly Phe to President

Titanium Healthcare, a Garden Grove-based healthcare organization that provides care coordination services for Medi-Cal patients with complex medical needs, has announced the appointment of Kelly Phe as its new president, expanding her leadership role as the company continues to grow its operations across California and Washington.

Phe previously served as the organization’s chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, where she helped oversee financial performance, administrative operations, strategic planning and organizational development. Her promotion comes as Titanium Healthcare works to strengthen its operational infrastructure while maintaining its focus on serving vulnerable Medi-Cal populations.

According to the company, Phe will now oversee business operations, clinical and care delivery performance, financial results and the execution of strategic priorities. She will work closely with executive leadership to improve coordination, accountability and operational efficiency across the organization.

“Kelly has been an integral part of our executive leadership team and has consistently demonstrated exceptional judgment, strong leadership and an unwavering commitment to Titanium’s success,” said Gray Miller, chief executive officer of Titanium Healthcare, in announcing the leadership change.

The move reflects the growing importance of Enhanced Care Management and related Medi-Cal support programs in California. Through the state’s CalAIM initiative, qualifying Medi-Cal members with complex medical, behavioral and social needs can receive intensive care coordination services designed to improve health outcomes and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room visits.

Leadership Team Structure

Under the new organizational structure, Chief Operating Officer Marc Wirtz, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Jordan and business development leader Eric Gittens will report directly to Phe.

Wirtz will continue overseeing operational functions, Jordan will remain responsible for clinical strategy and quality, and Gittens will continue directing business development efforts.

Meanwhile, Miller will remain chief executive officer, focusing on long-term strategy, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and new market development opportunities.

The company also indicated that Phe will continue overseeing finance and administrative functions while Titanium evaluates its long-term leadership structure and recruits a successor for the chief financial officer position.

Growing Demand for Care Coordination Services

The announcement comes amid increasing demand for care management services that help Medi-Cal beneficiaries navigate complex healthcare systems and access community resources.

Titanium Healthcare describes itself as a leading provider of government-funded care management programs that support individuals facing significant health, housing, transportation, food insecurity and other social challenges. The organization’s care managers help members coordinate medical appointments, connect with specialists, obtain medications, access housing assistance and secure other community-based services.

The company’s Enhanced Care Management program is part of California’s broader effort to address social determinants of health and provide more comprehensive support to high-need Medi-Cal beneficiaries. Titanium notes that its care managers often meet members where they are, whether at home, in shelters, at medical appointments or in community settings.

About Titanium Healthcare

Founded with a mission to improve health outcomes for patients with complex needs, Titanium Healthcare provides care coordination, Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports services for Medi-Cal beneficiaries and other high-need populations. Based in Garden Grove, the organization works with health plans, healthcare providers and community organizations to help patients access medical care and essential support services. The company operates care management programs in California and Washington and participates in California’s CalAIM initiative.

About Enhanced Care Management

Enhanced Care Management, or ECM, is a statewide Medi-Cal benefit created under California’s CalAIM initiative. The program provides intensive care coordination services for eligible Medi-Cal members with complex medical and social needs. Participants are assigned a dedicated lead care manager who helps coordinate healthcare, behavioral health, housing support, transportation, food assistance and other services aimed at improving overall well-being and health outcomes.

As healthcare organizations increasingly focus on whole-person care, leadership transitions such as Phe’s appointment highlight the growing importance of care management providers that bridge the gap between traditional healthcare services and the community support systems many vulnerable patients rely upon.

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