The Irvine Police Department recently highlighted a success story that underscores how police drones are increasingly being used for far more than crime-fighting. According to the department, a resident with disabilities wandered away from her home in the middle of the night and became lost in the darkness.

After her family reported her missing, Irvine’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) pilot launched an aerial search and quickly located her. The drone operator maintained visual contact with the woman while coordinating with her family and first responders. With assistance from a Mandarin-speaking Community Outreach Specialist, the woman was safely reunited with her family.

The incident is another example of how drone technology is changing modern policing. While many residents associate police drones with locating suspects, tracking stolen vehicles, or assisting in arrests, departments across Orange County are increasingly deploying drones for search-and-rescue missions, missing person investigations, emergency response, disaster assessment, traffic collision investigations, fire support, and situational awareness during critical incidents.

Drones Are Becoming a Major Public Safety Tool

Supporters of Drone as First Responder programs argue that drones can often arrive at a scene before officers, providing real-time information that improves decision-making and officer safety. In some situations, drone footage allows dispatchers and responding officers to determine that a call does not require a large police response, freeing officers to handle other emergencies.

In Irvine, officials have promoted drones as a tool for quickly locating missing persons, monitoring emergencies, and providing officers with vital information before they arrive on scene. The city began using drones several years ago and later expanded into a Drone as First Responder model.

The recent successful search for the missing resident illustrates one of the strongest arguments in favor of the technology. A vulnerable person was located rapidly in darkness, reducing the risk of injury or exposure and allowing first responders to coordinate a safe reunion.

Orange County Cities That Have Approved Police Drone Programs

A growing number of Orange County cities have formally approved police drone programs or Drone as First Responder operations. These include:

Irvine

Anaheim

Huntington Beach

Santa Ana

Newport Beach

Fullerton

Cypress

Stanton

Contract cities served by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s new DFR program, including Lake Forest and Laguna Hills.

Additional Orange County agencies also operate drone programs for law enforcement or emergency response purposes, and adoption continues to expand throughout the region.

Not Everyone Supports Expanding Drone Surveillance

Despite growing acceptance, drone programs continue to face opposition from some elected officials and civil liberties advocates who argue the technology could lead to expanded government surveillance and raise privacy concerns.

Among the more prominent elected officials publicly expressing concerns has been Donald Torres, a Stanton City Council member, who questioned how drone data could be stored, shared, and potentially accessed by outside agencies. He urged safeguards to protect privacy and civil liberties before supporting expanded use of the technology.

At the state level, State Senator Tom Umberg has raised concerns about the specific drone manufacturers used by many Orange County law enforcement agencies, sponsoring legislation targeting drones that federal officials have linked to national security concerns. While Umberg has not opposed all public safety drone use, he has advocated for tighter restrictions regarding drone procurement and technology sources.

In Santa Ana, several city council members and community advocates voiced concerns before the city ultimately approved its Drone as First Responder program, citing fears about surveillance and potential data-sharing issues. Despite those objections, the program was approved by the council.

AI Mode Conversation: which santa ana city council members voted against use of drones by the police

which santa ana city council members voted against use of drones by the police

The Santa Ana City Council passed the police drone program and subsequent military equipment policies in narrow 4–3 votes. [1, 2]

The three Santa Ana City Council members who voted against the use and purchase of drones by the police are:

Johnathan Ryan Hernandez

Benjamin Vazquez

Jessie Lopez

Technology and Human Teamwork

As police departments continue expanding drone operations, Irvine’s latest success story highlights an important reality: the technology is only part of the equation. In this case, the drone quickly located the missing resident, but a coordinated response involving officers, family members and a Mandarin-speaking Community Outreach Specialist ultimately helped bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

For supporters of drone programs, that combination of technology and human judgment represents the future of public safety. Rather than simply serving as crime-fighting tools, drones are increasingly being used to find missing children, locate vulnerable adults, assess emergencies, improve response times, and, in cases like this one, help bring loved ones home safely.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related