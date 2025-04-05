OC’s woke politicians to rally against Pres. Trump at Santa Ana’s Sasscer Park this Saturday

On April 5th, 13 Orange County nonprofit organizations – Lavender Democrats OC, WAVE, Activate America, OC Indivisible Coalition, 50501 OC, and OC Huddle – are joining together to host the NO KINGS OC/Hands-Off! Orange County Fights Back Rally, a pro-democracy rally at Sasscer Park in Santa Ana on April 5, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:30 PM.

Ironically Sasscer Park, the location of this rally, is named after Nelvin Sasscer, an SAPD police officer who was murdered by the Black Panthers.

Eleven speakers will be at this event, to make the case that “none of this is legal” and that we will not let the Trump administration destroy our institutions, way of life or our democracy:

Congressional Representative for California's 47th District

– Congressional Representative for California’s 47th District Pastor Ivan Pitts – Second Baptist, Santa Ana

Jessie Lopez – Santa Ana Council Member

Allyson Damikolas– Trustee, Tustin USD

Sandra DeAnda – Writer and immigration rights advocate

Mark Parades- Member AFSCME UDW Local 3930 Orange County

Kenny Williams- President, Orange County Labor Federation

Rick Foster, Founder of You Are Safe Here and Human Rights Advocate

Sadaf Rahmani – Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties Colonel Allan Dollison – USARET

Vicente Sarmiento – An Orange County Supervisor

The , organized as part of a National Day of Action, will spotlight the devastating impact of recent presidential executive orders and DOGE’s attacks on local public services, including education, healthcare, social security, veterans’ services, and immigrants’ rights.

Organizers are calling for elected officials to take immediate action to protect Orange County communities from the harmful consequences of these policies.

According to the event organizers, “These funding cuts and executive orders are not just abstract issues, they are direct threats to the lives of everyday Orange County residents – threatening to decimate our public schools, drastically reduce access to healthcare, increase financial burdens on elderly and disabled residents, disenfranchise over 75,000 veterans across the county, attacking civil rights by increasing dangerous deportations without due process, creating chaos in key services OC residents rely on, and decreasing public safety by undermining the rule of law.”

