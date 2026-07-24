Fri. Jul 24th, 2026
Crime Drugs Irvine Los Angeles County

Irvine Police arrest L.A. County suspect following multi-city pharmacy burglaries

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 24, 2026

Michael Antone Hobbs, a 32-year-old resident of Culver City, was arrested following a coordinated investigation into a string of highly targeted pharmacy burglaries across Southern California.

The Irvine Police Department revealed that Hobbs was tracked down at an apartment complex in Culver City after a multi-agency surveillance operation.

The arrest comes after a crime spree in May, during which two pharmacies in Irvine were broken into and burglarized within minutes of one another. Following these incidents, detectives from the Irvine Police Department’s Crime Impact Unit identified Hobbs as the primary suspect. Investigating officers soon discovered that his alleged criminal activities extended beyond Orange County, linking him to an additional pharmacy burglary in San Bernardino County. After conducting careful surveillance at his residence, tactical teams executed a search warrant early yesterday morning, safely taking Hobbs into custody. He has since been booked into the Orange County Jail.

Facing Serious Criminal Charges and Potential Penalties

Hobbs is currently facing multiple felony charges booked in Orange County, which include commercial burglary and grand theft. Because his alleged crime spree spans multiple cities and counties, prosecutors may file additional charges for the separate offenses committed outside Irvine.

Under California law, commercial burglary (Penal Code 459) can be charged as a felony, carrying a maximum sentence of up to three years in county jail per count. Grand theft (Penal Code 487), which applies when stolen property or prescription narcotics exceed $950 in value, carries an additional sentence of up to three years. If convicted on multiple counts across both Orange and San Bernardino counties, Hobbs could face a multi-year sentence in state prison. Public record searches indicate that while other individuals sharing similar names have histories of regional property theft, investigators are currently reviewing Hobbs’s specific background to determine if these incidents tie into a larger, organized retail crime ring.

The Growing Threat: Pharmacy Targeted Crimes in Southern California

Pharmacy burglaries have become a persistent challenge for law enforcement across Southern California. Organized crime rings frequently target local pharmacies to acquire high-value prescription medications, such as promethazine-codeine cough syrups and opioids, which command steep prices on the illicit market.

  • The Scope: Law enforcement agencies note that these burglaries often occur in rapid succession, with professional crews hitting multiple locations in a single night.
  • Past Sprees: In previous notable local sprees, regional task forces investigated strings where up to a dozen Orange County pharmacies were hit within a single week.
  • Anaheim Incident: Four masked individuals smashed through the front glass of an Anaheim pharmacy, clearing out prescription shelves before escaping in multiple getaway vehicles.
  • Garden Grove Break-in: A five-man crew utilized a heavy rock to break the glass entryway and a specialized power grinder to slice through the metal security gates within seconds.
  • Villa Park & Tustin Spree: Surveillance footage caught an organized crew using blowtorches to compromise security locks, allowing them to steal bulk quantities of expensive liquids.

Essential Crime Prevention Tips for Local Pharmacies

To protect businesses from sophisticated smash-and-grab operations, pharmacy owners must implement proactive physical security measures.

  • Reinforce Glass Entryways: Install heavy-duty security laminate or shatterproof glass on all windows and glass doors to slow down forced entry attempts.
  • Deploy Roll-Down Security Gates: Utilize heavy-gauge metal roll-down gates over doors and windows during non-business hours to create a secondary physical barrier.
  • Secure High-Value Narcotics: Store all targeted medications, opioids, and expensive syrups inside heavy, anchored safes rather than on open dispensary shelves.
  • Upgrade Surveillance Layouts: Position high-definition cameras at exterior angles to capture vehicle license plates and at low interior angles to catch facial details beneath hoodies or masks.
  • Utilize Monitored Alarm Systems: Implement audio-verification alarms or smart motion sensors that immediately alert local police dispatch rather than relying solely on delayed sirens.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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