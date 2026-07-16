Driver arrested for murder after fatal high-speed DUI crash in coastal Orange County

Lukas McHargue, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder following a comprehensive investigation into an April 2026 high-speed DUI collision that claimed the life of 53-year-old Heather Lewis.

Detectives from the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) Special Investigation Bureau and Major Accident Investigation Team tracked McHargue to Oceanside, California, where he was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail without bail.

The arrest represents a severe upgrade in charges from his initial booking, which occurred shortly after the crash on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. Following a formal review of the evidence by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors filed one count of second-degree murder under Penal Code 187(a).

Details of the Tragic Collision on Pacific Coast Highway

The fatal incident occurred at approximately 10:40 p.m. on April 15, 2026, along the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), just south of Warner Avenue. According to investigators, McHargue was operating a BMW 328i when he rear-ended Lewis’s Kia Soul at an extreme rate of speed. The harrowing details of the crash include:

Excessive Speed: Accident reconstruction experts determined McHargue was traveling over 100 mph right before the collision, which is more than double the posted speed limit.

Accident reconstruction experts determined McHargue was traveling over 100 mph right before the collision, which is more than double the posted speed limit. Severe Intoxication: Toxicology and chemical evidence revealed McHargue had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) that was more than double the legal limit of 0.08%, alongside active traces of marijuana in his system.

Toxicology and chemical evidence revealed McHargue had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) that was more than double the legal limit of 0.08%, alongside active traces of marijuana in his system. The Impact: The force of the high-speed impact propelled Lewis’s vehicle completely off the roadway and into the Bolsa Chica Wetlands.

The force of the high-speed impact propelled Lewis’s vehicle completely off the roadway and into the Bolsa Chica Wetlands. The Rescue Effort: The Kia Soul overturned and became fully submerged in the marsh water, trapping Lewis inside. HBPD officers and Huntington Beach Fire Department lifeguards extracted her from the vehicle, but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Legal Threshold for a “Watson Murder” Charge

In California, a DUI-related fatality can be prosecuted as second-degree murder—commonly known as a Watson murder—if the state can prove implied malice. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office moved forward with the murder charge after uncovering explicit evidence that McHargue had been repeatedly warned about the fatal dangers of impaired driving.

Records indicated he had personally acknowledged those specific safety risks in the past, yet consciously chose to disregard them. Commenting on the disregard for human life, Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra stated that driving at triple-digit speeds with a blood-alcohol level more than double the legal limit constitutes a series of reckless choices rather than an accident.

Remembering the Victim: Heather Lewis

Heather Lewis, known affectionately by her friends as “Candy Corn” due to her signature orange-and-yellow manicures, was a beloved figure within the local Southern California automotive community. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Raven, and a highly active fixture in local classic car organizations.

Members of the Beach City Classics car club and coordinators of the Historic Main Street Garden Grove Friday Night Cruise honored her memory with special dedications and moments of silence. Friends and peers remembered Lewis as an unimaginably kind, welcoming, and caring woman who frequently volunteered to watch over members’ prized classic vehicles during community cruise nights.

National Data on Impaired Driving and Similar Crimes

The tragedy highlights a persistent and preventable public safety crisis across American roadways. Data from federal highway authorities contextualizes the ongoing threat of driving under the influence:

Daily Fatalities: According to statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 32 people die every single day in the United States due to drunk driving crashes.

According to statistics compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 32 people die every single day in the United States due to drunk driving crashes. Frequency of Deaths: This death toll breaks down to roughly one preventable traffic fatality every 44 minutes.

This death toll breaks down to roughly one preventable traffic fatality every 44 minutes. Regional Precedent: Orange County prosecutors have a strict history of pursuing murder charges under the Watson precedent for high-speed, repeat, or heavily aggravated DUI offenses to deter reckless behavior.

The Huntington Beach Police Department continues to investigate the timeline leading up to the crash. Authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or observed the vehicles prior to the impact to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related