Coastal OC DUI Checkpoint set for Nov. 13; drivers risk arrest, impound, and skyrocketing insurance rates

The Huntington Beach Police Department has announced that it will conduct a DUI checkpoint within the city limits on Friday, November 13, between 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. According to the department, the location was selected based on DUI crash and arrest statistics. Officers will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana, illegal drugs, and prescription medications that can affect the ability to drive safely.

The checkpoint serves as a reminder that the consequences of a DUI arrest extend far beyond a traffic stop. Drivers arrested during Orange County DUI enforcement operations often face license suspensions, court appearances, vehicle impound fees, dramatically higher insurance premiums, ignition interlock requirements, and in some cases serious professional consequences.

What Charges Could Drivers Face at a Huntington Beach DUI Checkpoint?

Drivers stopped at a checkpoint may be investigated for several offenses, including:

Driving under the influence of alcohol (California Vehicle Code §23152(a))

Driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or greater (California Vehicle Code §23152(b))

Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana (California Vehicle Code §23152(f))

Commercial driver DUI violations

Underage DUI violations

Driving on a suspended license

Open container violations

Outstanding warrants discovered during the stop

Commercial drivers face even stricter standards. A commercial driver’s license holder can face administrative penalties with a blood alcohol concentration of just 0.04% while operating a commercial vehicle.

What Sentence Does a First-Time DUI Driver Face?

For most first-time Orange County DUI offenders, penalties can include:

Three to five years of informal probation

Up to six months in county jail

Fines and penalty assessments that often exceed $2,000

Mandatory DUI education classes

Driver’s license suspension or restrictions

Ignition interlock device requirements

Court fees and other administrative costs

The Huntington Beach Police Department notes that a first-time DUI can ultimately cost a driver approximately $13,500 when fines, fees, classes, licensing costs, and other financial consequences are included.

Penalties increase substantially when there are injuries, high blood alcohol levels, prior DUI convictions, minors in the vehicle, or a refusal to submit to chemical testing.

Auto Insurance Costs May Be the Most Expensive Consequence

Many motorists are surprised to learn that their auto insurance premiums can increase for years following a DUI conviction.

After a DUI conviction, many drivers must obtain an SR-22 certificate and are classified as high-risk by insurance carriers.

Common consequences include:

Premium increases of 50% to 200% or more

Loss of good-driver discounts

Cancellation or non-renewal by some insurance carriers

Placement into high-risk insurance pools

Increased insurance costs lasting three to ten years

A driver paying $2,000 annually for auto insurance could easily see that figure jump to $4,000 to $6,000 per year or more following a DUI conviction.

Where Has Huntington Beach Conducted Checkpoints in the Past?

Although police agencies generally do not disclose checkpoint locations ahead of time, Huntington Beach has historically conducted DUI checkpoints along major traffic corridors and near major intersections including areas around:

Beach Boulevard

Warner Avenue

Slater Avenue

Edinger Avenue

Atlanta Avenue

Brookhurst Street

Magnolia Street

Goldenwest Street

Main Street

Pacific Coast Highway

Checkpoint locations are typically selected based on collision history, DUI arrest data, traffic volume, and officer safety considerations.

Impound, Storage, and Tow Fees Add Up Fast

Drivers arrested for DUI frequently face towing and storage charges in addition to court penalties.

Potential costs include:

Tow fees of approximately $250 to $500

Storage fees of $50 to $100 per day

Vehicle release fees

Administrative charges

DMV reinstatement fees

Depending on the circumstances, total towing and storage costs can exceed $1,000 before a vehicle is released.

DUI Checkpoints Often Lead to Other Citations

A DUI checkpoint is not limited to impaired-driving enforcement. Officers may issue citations for other California Vehicle Code violations discovered during the stop.

Common violations include:

No valid driver’s license

Suspended license

Expired registration

No proof of insurance

Seat belt violations

Child restraint violations

Defective headlights, taillights, or brake lights

Excessively tinted windows

Open container violations

Equipment violations

Many drivers who are not impaired still leave checkpoints with citations that can result in fines and points on their driving records.

The Orange County Cities That Routinely See the Most DUI Arrests

Based on historical DUI arrest activity, population size, entertainment districts, tourism activity, and proactive traffic enforcement, the Orange County cities that routinely generate some of the county’s highest DUI arrest totals include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Huntington Beach Irvine Costa Mesa

These cities contain major entertainment venues, nightlife districts, tourism destinations, and heavily traveled roadways that tend to generate higher DUI enforcement activity.

What To Do If Police Believe You Are Under the Influence

Drivers approaching a checkpoint should remain calm, courteous, and professional.

If officers believe you may be impaired:

Pull over safely when directed.

Keep your hands visible.

Provide your driver’s license, registration, and proof of insurance when requested.

Follow lawful instructions from officers.

Avoid arguing or becoming confrontational.

Understand that officers are trained to look for physical signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, the odor of alcohol, and problems with coordination.

Remember that statements made during a stop can later become evidence in court.

Drivers who remain calm and cooperative generally avoid making an already difficult situation worse.

Even High-Profile Careers Can Be Impacted

Many people focus on fines and jail time, but the professional consequences can be just as significant.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and longtime CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo recently became a high-profile example of how an impaired-driving arrest can affect a career. Following a July 2026 Wisconsin arrest and a subsequent no-contest plea to an operating while intoxicated charge, CBS Sports announced that it had parted ways with Romo, ending his nine-year run as the network’s lead NFL game analyst. According to reports, Romo also lost his driving privileges for six months and was ordered to complete an alcohol assessment program. [nfl.com]

While every case is different, the incident illustrates that the fallout from a DUI can extend well beyond the courtroom. For business owners, healthcare professionals, educators, government employees, commercial drivers, and licensed professionals, a DUI arrest can create reputational damage that lasts long after fines are paid and licenses are reinstated.

Tips to Stay Safe and Avoid a DUI Arrest

The safest strategy is also the simplest:

Designate a sober driver before going out.

Use Uber, Lyft, or a taxi if alcohol is involved.

Never drive after consuming marijuana or other impairing substances.

Carefully read warning labels on prescription medications.

Keep your vehicle registration current.

Maintain valid insurance coverage.

Ensure all vehicle lights and equipment function properly.

Always wear a seat belt.

Make sure children are properly restrained.

If there is any doubt about your ability to drive safely, do not get behind the wheel.

A rideshare home might cost $20 to $50. A DUI arrest can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars when legal expenses, fines, towing charges, insurance increases, missed work, and licensing penalties are added together.

For many drivers, the cheapest ride home is still far less expensive than the ride to jail.

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