11 arrested after detectives raid alleged illegal gambling house in west OC

Eleven people were arrested Wednesday morning after Westminster Police detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 6000 block of Apache Road that investigators believe was being used as an illegal gambling and drug operation.

According to the Westminster Police Department, detectives detained 11 individuals from various locations throughout the residence and backyard before discovering four suspected gambling machines, narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the property.

The operation targeted what law enforcement commonly refers to as a “slaphouse,” an illegal gambling establishment where patrons use electronic gambling machines, often operating out of residential homes or storefront businesses. Westminster police said all 11 suspects were arrested on various charges that include illegal gambling, drug possession, parole violations, and outstanding warrants.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

While prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, the arrests described by Westminster police suggest that some or all of the suspects could face violations including:

Operating or participating in illegal gambling activities under California Penal Code §330 and related gambling statutes.

Possession of gambling devices or slot-machine-type equipment.

Possession of controlled substances.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Violations of parole conditions.

Additional penalties connected to outstanding warrants.

The ultimate charges will depend on each suspect’s individual role. Patrons simply playing the machines typically face less serious allegations than organizers, operators, property owners, or repeat offenders.

Potential Sentences

For ordinary illegal gambling violations under California law, defendants often face misdemeanor penalties that can include:

Up to six months in county jail.

Fines that can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Summary probation.

Forfeiture of gambling equipment and proceeds.

The more significant exposure may come from the accompanying allegations.

Drug possession offenses can carry additional jail time, probation conditions, court-ordered treatment programs, and fines, depending on the type and quantity of narcotics involved.

Parole violations can result in suspects being returned to custody, often independent of any new criminal case.

Defendants with outstanding warrants may face sentencing on unrelated cases in addition to any new charges filed from the Westminster investigation.

If investigators determine that individuals were operating a business-like gambling enterprise for profit, additional charges and asset forfeiture actions may also become possible.

Illegal Gambling Operations Continue to Be a Problem Across Orange County

The Westminster case is far from isolated. During the past two years, law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County have repeatedly targeted illegal gambling operations operating from residences, smoke shops, cafes, and commercial storefronts.

Recent examples include:

Anaheim police shut down a 24-hour illegal gambling operation in June 2026, detaining 18 people and seizing gambling machines and cash.

Santa Ana police have conducted multiple gambling-related raids since 2025 involving businesses, smoke shops, residences, and probation compliance operations.

Garden Grove police served search warrants at illegal gambling locations, resulting in arrests and the seizure of cash and gaming machines.

Federal prosecutors in 2026 alleged that organized criminal groups with ties to the Mexican Mafia derived revenue from illegal gambling operations throughout Orange County.

Law enforcement agencies frequently note that illegal gambling locations often become magnets for narcotics activity, weapons violations, gang influence, robberies, assaults, and quality-of-life complaints from residents.

Top Five Orange County Cities With the Most Recent Illegal Gambling Enforcement Activity

Because California does not maintain a publicly available city-by-city ranking of illegal gambling arrests, the following ranking is based on publicly reported enforcement actions and investigations during 2025-2026:

Santa Ana Multiple residential and commercial gambling raids.

Numerous arrests tied to gambling and narcotics investigations. Anaheim Large commercial gambling operations targeted.

One recent operation resulted in 18 detainees.

Federal organized-crime gambling investigations also identified Anaheim locations. Garden Grove Repeated gambling enforcement operations.

Arrests, cash seizures, and machine confiscations reported. Westminster Latest operation resulted in 11 arrests.

Investigators seized gambling machines, narcotics, and paraphernalia. Orange Frequently appears in countywide vice, probation, and gambling-related enforcement efforts, though with fewer publicly reported standalone gambling raids than the cities listed above.

Neighborhood Complaints Often Trigger Investigations

One notable aspect of the Westminster case is that residents reportedly had been complaining about suspicious activity at the home for an extended period. Neighbors described a steady flow of vehicles and visitors at all hours, conditions commonly associated with illicit gambling operations. Westminster officials credited community reporting as an important factor in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could be filed as detectives review evidence seized during the search warrant operation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Westminster Police Detective B. Odell or Orange County Crime Stoppers.

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