Santa Ana welcomes new Sprouts Farmers Market at former 99 Cents Only site

Santa Ana shoppers have a new place to buy fresh produce, organic foods and health-focused groceries. Sprouts Farmers Market recently opened its newest Santa Ana location at 2311 S. Bristol St., in the Bristol and Warner area, taking over a former 99 Cents Only Store site that closed after the discount chain’s shutdown. The new store officially opened with a ribbon-cutting celebration and a weekend of grand opening activities.

The arrival of Sprouts is a notable addition for South Santa Ana residents, offering another grocery option in a city that continues to see strong demand for fresh, affordable food choices. According to the company, the store features Sprouts’ signature emphasis on fresh produce, natural and organic foods, bulk goods, vitamins and supplements, prepared meals, deli items and specialty products geared toward health-conscious shoppers.

Why Shoppers Love Sprouts

Sprouts has built a loyal following across Orange County by positioning itself somewhere between a traditional supermarket and a specialty natural foods retailer.

Customers often cite several reasons for choosing Sprouts:

Large produce departments with a strong focus on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Competitive pricing on many organic products.

Extensive bulk food sections featuring nuts, grains, coffee, spices and snacks.

A wide selection of vitamins, supplements and wellness products.

Natural, gluten-free, plant-based and specialty diet options.

Ready-to-eat meals that appeal to busy families and professionals.

Weekly promotions that can make healthy foods more affordable.

In a county where health and wellness trends continue to influence shopping habits, Sprouts has carved out a niche by offering products that may not always be available at conventional supermarkets while generally maintaining lower prices than some premium grocery chains.

A Natural Pairing With Trader Joe’s

One interesting aspect of the new Sprouts location is its proximity to a nearby Trader Joe’s on South Bristol Street, a popular destination for Orange County grocery shoppers.

Rather than competing directly, the two stores offer complementary strengths that may encourage shoppers to visit both during the same trip.

Sprouts tends to excel in:

Fresh produce.

Bulk foods.

Vitamins and supplements.

Natural and organic groceries.

Fresh meat and seafood selections.

Wellness-focused products.

Trader Joe’s is especially known for:

Unique private-label products.

Frozen foods.

Specialty snacks.

Affordable cheeses.

Seasonal items.

Fresh flowers.

Value-oriented pricing on many prepared foods.

For many shoppers, that creates a convenient one-two punch. A family might pick up fresh produce, bulk nuts and supplements at Sprouts, then stop at Trader Joe’s for frozen meals, specialty snacks and seasonal favorites. Having both retailers in the same general Bristol Street corridor gives consumers more choices without requiring a lengthy drive across town.

What Are the Top Supermarkets in Orange County?

Orange County residents enjoy one of the most competitive grocery markets in California. While shopper preferences vary, these chains consistently rank among the county’s most popular:

Trader Joe’s

Sprouts Farmers Market

Costco

Stater Bros. Markets

Ralphs

Albertsons

Whole Foods Market

H Mart

Northgate González Market

Gelson’s Markets

Each fills a different niche. Costco remains the bulk-buying king. Stater Bros. is often praised for value and customer service. Northgate is a favorite for authentic Mexican foods and prepared offerings. H Mart serves Orange County’s large Asian communities with an extensive international selection. Whole Foods and Gelson’s cater to premium shoppers seeking specialty products.

A Sign of Continued Investment in Santa Ana

The new Sprouts also represents another example of national retailers investing in Santa Ana’s commercial corridors. The store replaced a former discount retailer and brings a fresh grocery concept to one of the city’s busiest shopping districts. Retail center owners have described the addition of Sprouts as a significant upgrade that introduces a high-quality grocery anchor while expanding fresh food options for local residents.

For Santa Ana shoppers, the opening means more competition, more choices and easier access to fresh and organic foods. And for grocery enthusiasts, having both Sprouts and Trader Joe’s within the same South Bristol Street corridor may be reason enough to make a special trip.

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