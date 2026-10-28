Santa Ana mother still seeking justice 11 years after teen son’s unsolved drive-by murder

More than a decade after a deadly shooting shattered a Santa Ana family, a local mother, Jo Anna Luna, is once again asking the community not to forget her son.

In a recent Facebook post, the grieving mother shared the story of her 17-year-old son, who was killed on Oct. 3, 2015, in what investigators described at the time as a gang-related drive-by shooting near 7th Street and Western Avenue in Santa Ana.

According to the mother, her son and his older brother were riding bicycles to a relative’s home to pick up pizza when they were confronted by a vehicle occupied by several individuals asking about their gang affiliation. Moments later, gunfire erupted.

Both brothers were struck by bullets. The older brother survived. The younger brother did not.

The mother identified her son as Nathan “Nando” Torres and said the case remains unsolved nearly 11 years later.

A Mother’s Grief Never Ends

In her post, the mother described how life has never been the same since losing her son.

She is now organizing an altar memorial in November and inviting families who have also lost loved ones to gang violence to participate. She is seeking donations of candles, marigold flowers, photographs and other memorial items.

The post serves as a painful reminder that while headlines fade, families of homicide victims continue living with the consequences every day.

Gang Violence Continues to Affect Santa Ana

While overall crime trends fluctuate from year to year, gang-related shootings remain a recurring challenge in portions of Santa Ana.

In recent years investigators have continued to investigate shootings believed to be gang-related, including the 2019 drive-by killing of 18-year-old Victoria Barrios and numerous other homicide investigations involving documented gang members.

Law enforcement officials have repeatedly noted that gang confrontations often begin with verbal challenges regarding gang affiliation before escalating into violence.

Other Notable Unsolved or Long-Running Santa Ana Homicide Cases

Several Santa Ana homicide cases have generated public attention over the years due to a lack of arrests or lengthy investigations, including:

The 2019 drive-by murder of Victoria Barrios, an 18-year-old woman who police said did not appear to be the intended target.

Various unsolved gang-related shootings that remain open with Santa Ana detectives seeking tips and witnesses.

Cold-case and fugitive homicide investigations maintained by local and county law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information regarding unsolved Santa Ana homicides is encouraged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s homicide investigators.

Where Do These Crimes Occur Most Often in Orange County?

No public database specifically categorizes “drive-by gang murders” by city across Orange County. However, historically, the highest numbers of criminal homicide investigations tend to occur in the county’s largest cities due to population size.

Cities that frequently account for a substantial share of Orange County homicide investigations include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Garden Grove Fullerton Orange

These cities have the largest populations in Orange County and consequently experience more violent-crime investigations than smaller jurisdictions.

Police Technology Could Help Solve Cases Like This

Cases such as the killing of Nathan Torres illustrate one of the biggest frustrations facing homicide detectives: identifying suspect vehicles years after a shooting.

License plate reader systems such as Flock Safety cameras can provide investigators with vehicle descriptions, travel patterns and potential leads when witnesses cannot obtain a license plate number.

Police agencies across Southern California increasingly use automatic license plate reader systems to assist with investigations involving shootings, kidnappings, robberies, missing persons and stolen vehicles. Such systems do not guarantee arrests, but they can provide critical evidence regarding vehicles entering or leaving crime scenes.

Supporters argue that if a network of cameras had captured images of the vehicle involved in the 2015 shooting, investigators might have had additional leads to pursue. Critics of the systems raise concerns about privacy and the potential misuse of surveillance technology. Both viewpoints continue to be debated throughout California.

Locally Santa Ana City Council Member Jessie Lopez is the most vocal opponent of the Flock cameras. As usual she looks out more for the criminals than the residents. She is on the ballot again in the November election as she is running for the California State Assembly. Her opponent, David Penaloza, supports law enforcement. Both are Democrats but Lopez is the one backed by the extremist DSA.

Santa Ana’s Continuing Debate Over Police Technology

Santa Ana has experienced significant public debate regarding police technologies including drones, automated license plate readers and other surveillance tools.

In February 2026, the Santa Ana City Council approved a police Drone as a First Responder program on a 4-3 vote after an extended debate over privacy, oversight and public safety considerations. City officials stated the drones would be used for crimes in progress, missing-person searches, emergencies, pursuits and other public-safety incidents while prohibiting facial recognition and general surveillance.

While there has been opposition from some activists and community groups concerned about surveillance and civil liberties, supporters contend that these tools can help officers locate suspects, find missing children, document crime scenes and respond more quickly during emergencies.

Public records clearly show there was substantial disagreement over the drone proposal, but identifying elected officials as having “consistently” opposed police technology would require reviewing numerous separate votes over multiple years.

The usual suspects on the Santa Ana City Council of course voted against the use of drones by our police. That included Council Members Jessie Lopez, Ben Vazquez and Johnathan Hernandez. Vazques is up for reelection this November. He is opposed by Selica Diaz, a neighborhood activist who supports law enforcement.

How Families Can Keep Kids Away From Gangs

Experts and law enforcement agencies consistently point to several protective factors that reduce gang recruitment:

Maintain regular communication with children.

Know who their friends are.

Monitor social media activity.

Encourage participation in sports, arts, church activities and youth programs.

Establish clear household rules and expectations.

Stay involved with teachers and school counselors.

Address truancy immediately.

Seek counseling when behavioral problems begin emerging.

Watch for unexplained money, gang clothing, tagging materials or sudden changes in peer groups.

Warning Signs a Child May Be Headed Toward Gang Involvement

Parents should pay attention to:

Sudden association with known gang members.

Frequent unexplained absences from home.

Chronic school discipline problems.

Possession of weapons.

Drug use.

New tattoos linked to gangs.

Obsession with gang symbols or graffiti.

Increased secrecy and hostility.

What To Do If Your Child Starts Going Down That Path

If parents suspect gang involvement:

Intervene early.

Speak with school administrators.

Contact community-based intervention programs.

Seek professional counseling.

Request assistance from youth outreach specialists.

Avoid ignoring warning signs and hoping the problem disappears.

If violence or criminal activity is involved, work with law enforcement and intervention professionals immediately.

The tragedy remembered by Nathan Torres’ mother is a stark reminder of how quickly gang violence can destroy lives. Eleven years later, a family still seeks answers, a brother still lives with the memory of surviving the attack, and a mother’s search for justice continues.

Anyone with information about the Oct. 3, 2015 homicide near 7th Street and Western Avenue should contact Santa Ana police detectives. Even after all these years, a single tip could finally bring closure to a family that has waited far too long.

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