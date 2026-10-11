Riverside County trio arrested in Irvine golf store burglary case

Three Inland Empire men are facing felony charges after Irvine Police say they burglarized the PGA TOUR Superstore on Technology Drive not once, but twice, stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise before investigators tracked them down and recovered the stolen property.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the suspects allegedly returned to the same business for a second burglary, a decision that ultimately helped detectives build their case.

Working with Riverside Police Department investigators, Irvine detectives conducted surveillance, identified the suspects, served a search warrant, and recovered the stolen golf equipment.

The suspects were identified as:

Joe Alfredo Acosta , 42, of Riverside

, 42, of Riverside Luis Alberto Nava , 38, of Corona

, 38, of Corona Adrian Toro, 33, of Riverside

Police said Acosta was charged with burglary and grand theft, while Nava and Toro were charged with burglary, grand theft, and conspiracy.

Returning to the Same Store Was a Huge Mistake

One of the most striking details in this case is that the suspects allegedly returned to the same Irvine store to steal again.

Criminals often believe a successful theft means a location remains vulnerable. In reality, repeat offenders frequently trigger increased security measures, surveillance operations, loss prevention investigations, and focused police attention. Retailers routinely review video footage after thefts, share suspect information with neighboring businesses, and coordinate with law enforcement.

Investigators frequently solve organized retail theft cases when suspects return to previously targeted locations. Repeat visits give detectives additional surveillance opportunities, vehicle information, cellphone data, witness statements, and video evidence.

In this case, Irvine detectives reportedly spent days conducting surveillance before getting the break they needed. A suspect carrying golf clubs into a motel room became the clue that helped investigators close the case.

For repeat offenders, returning to the same store often transforms a difficult-to-prove property crime into a much stronger criminal case.

What Sentences Could the Suspects Face?

While guilt can only be determined in court, the charges described by police carry potentially significant penalties under California law.

Second-Degree Commercial Burglary

Entering a business with the intent to commit theft or another felony.

Can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony depending on circumstances.

Felony exposure can include up to three years in county jail.

Grand Theft

Applies when the value of stolen property exceeds $950.

More than $5,000 in allegedly stolen merchandise places this case well above California’s grand theft threshold.

Felony grand theft can carry up to three years in custody.

Conspiracy

Applies when two or more people agree to commit a crime and take action toward completing it.

Often gives prosecutors additional leverage because it allows them to present evidence regarding planning and coordination among suspects.

If prosecutors allege multiple incidents, prior criminal convictions, organized retail theft elements, or sentencing enhancements, potential penalties can increase substantially.

Given Orange County’s aggressive prosecution of organized retail theft cases, plea deals often still include felony convictions, restitution orders, probation conditions, and custody time.

Why Do So Many Riverside County Criminals Come to Orange County?

A recurring theme in Orange County crime stories is the number of suspects who reside in Riverside County, San Bernardino County, or Los Angeles County but travel into Orange County to commit crimes.

Several factors help explain the phenomenon:

Orange County has some of Southern California’s most affluent retail districts.

Stores in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Anaheim, and Huntington Beach stock high-value merchandise.

Luxury shopping centers provide opportunities for thieves seeking easily resold items.

The freeway network allows quick access from neighboring counties.

What many offenders underestimate is that Orange County’s law enforcement agencies have a long reputation for aggressively investigating property crimes.

Departments such as Irvine PD, Newport Beach PD, Huntington Beach PD, Anaheim PD, and Costa Mesa PD have extensive surveillance capabilities, dedicated property crime investigators, retail theft partnerships, and strong working relationships with neighboring agencies.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has also invested heavily in organized retail theft prosecutions. The OCDA reports filing more than 1,200 commercial burglary cases annually between 2018 and 2022 and noted organized retail theft cases increased more than 7% between 2021 and 2022. The agency created a specialized vertical prosecution effort focused on organized retail theft offenses.

The lesson is simple: driving into Orange County to commit crimes may provide access to wealthier targets, but it also means facing some of California’s most proactive police agencies and prosecutors.

Orange County Retail Theft Remains a Major Problem

Retail theft continues to be a significant challenge across California and Orange County.

According to Orange County criminal justice data, shoplifting has increased dramatically since 2021, rising more than 55% countywide even as burglary and vehicle theft declined.

Statewide trends tell a similar story. California experienced a significant increase in reported shoplifting incidents between 2021 and 2024 before enforcement efforts and recent legal reforms began showing signs of improvement.

Recent state investments in organized retail crime enforcement have produced:

More than 32,000 arrests

More than 25,000 prosecution referrals

Nearly $260 million in recovered stolen merchandise since late 2023

Those numbers demonstrate that law enforcement agencies throughout California are devoting increasing resources to retail theft investigations.

Orange County Cities Most Affected by Retail Theft

While exact city-by-city retail theft rankings vary from year to year, the largest concentrations of reported retail theft activity typically occur in Orange County’s biggest retail centers:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Costa Mesa Huntington Beach

These cities contain many of the county’s largest shopping districts, regional malls, power centers, and tourist destinations. Anaheim alone has been identified by the OCDA as a major retail theft hotspot, with Target, Walmart, Home Depot, and Ulta stores reporting millions of dollars in losses.

South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa has also reported significant organized retail crime activity, according to prosecutors.

Community Impact

The biggest takeaway from this case is not the value of the stolen golf clubs. It is the reminder that Irvine remains one of the most difficult places in Southern California to get away with crime. The suspects allegedly came from outside Orange County, targeted the same store twice, and ultimately found themselves facing felony charges after detectives patiently built a case that ended with recovered evidence, search warrants, and arrests. For would-be retail thieves, that is a warning well worth noting.

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