Arrested man gave the police his brother’s name, to hide his outstanding warrants, in coastal OC

A man stopped by Huntington Beach Police officers in the city’s downtown area allegedly turned a routine police contact into a bigger legal problem after providing his brother’s information instead of his own, according to a social media post published Monday by the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Police said the Downtown Patrol Unit contacted the individual Sunday night after reports of disturbing the peace, harassing people, and being under the influence. When officers requested identification, the man allegedly identified himself using his brother’s information in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

The strategy did not work.

According to Huntington Beach Police, officers quickly determined the individual’s true identity and discovered the person had outstanding warrants. Police said the false identification attempt ultimately resulted in additional criminal charges.

Charges Faced by the Suspect

Based on the circumstances described by Huntington Beach Police, the suspect could potentially face several misdemeanor charges. The most obvious charge is providing false identification to a peace officer under California Penal Code 148.9, which makes it a crime to identify oneself as another person during a lawful detention or arrest in an effort to avoid proper identification. The suspect could also face charges related to public intoxication if investigators determine the legal requirements were met. California Penal Code 647(f) makes it a misdemeanor to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs in a public place to the extent that a person cannot care for their own safety or the safety of others, or interferes with the use of public spaces. False identification to a peace officer (PC 148.9) for allegedly giving a brother’s information during a detention.

for allegedly giving a brother’s information during a detention. Public intoxication (PC 647(f)) , if officers and prosecutors conclude the suspect was under the influence in a public place and unable to care for personal safety or the safety of others, or was obstructing public space.

, if officers and prosecutors conclude the suspect was under the influence in a public place and unable to care for personal safety or the safety of others, or was obstructing public space. Charges related to disturbing the peace or harassment , depending on the specific conduct officers observed. However, the police post does not provide enough detail to identify a specific statute.

, depending on the specific conduct officers observed. However, the police post does not provide enough detail to identify a specific statute. Warrant-related detention or arrest proceedings tied to the outstanding warrants referenced by police. The underlying offenses are unknown because the department did not disclose the warrants. Any outstanding warrants would likely result in additional court proceedings separate from the new alleged offenses. The department used the incident as a reminder that modern law enforcement technology, including mobile databases, records systems, biometric tools, and warrant checks, makes it increasingly difficult for suspects to avoid identification by simply providing a false name.

Why do people give police a false identity?

Criminal justice experts have long noted that suspects often provide false information during police encounters because they believe they can avoid arrest, conceal outstanding warrants, escape probation or parole scrutiny, avoid immigration consequences, or shield a criminal history from immediate detection. In many cases, however, the attempt creates a new criminal offense while doing little to prevent officers from eventually discovering the person’s real identity.

The Huntington Beach incident highlights a recurring reality in modern policing: a false name may delay identification for a few minutes, but it frequently increases a suspect’s legal exposure once the deception is uncovered.

Data supports the idea that law enforcement agencies have become increasingly data-driven. The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program collects information from more than 19,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide, while the Crime Data Explorer provides access to extensive criminal justice and law enforcement records used for research, analysis, and investigations.

Although giving a false identity to police is far less common than offenses such as disorderly conduct or public intoxication, defense attorneys and prosecutors alike frequently describe false-identification cases as self-inflicted charges because the underlying stop often becomes more serious once misleading information is provided to officers.

For Huntington Beach residents, the department’s message was straightforward: if officers lawfully stop and identify someone, using a sibling’s name or another person’s information is unlikely to fool investigators and may simply add another charge to the arrest report.

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