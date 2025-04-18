32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service at Fairhaven Memorial Park set for April 20

Fairhaven Memorial Park will have its Easter Sunrise Service Sunday, April 20 to celebrate the resurrection of Christ in a peaceful, reflective setting. The service will culminate in a picturesque dove release from an empty tomb, symbolizing the hope and renewal of Easter morning

The sunrise service will include prayers led by Pastor Brenton Fessler of Refuge OC Church, Pastor Ric Olsen of Beacon Church and Pastor Danny Kurimay of Bridge Community Church.

The morning service will also feature music from the Refuge Worship Band, featuring Briley Neyenhuis (guitar/vocals), Yuli Kizler (vocals), Kai Kizler (acoustic guitar), Tim Byers (bass), Sam Kizler (drums), Andy Haaland (keys), Deacon Denton (vocals) and Marlene Ruvalcaba (vocals).

The celebration will include a special visit from the Easter Bunny, who will have treats for kids.

Fairhaven is located at 1702 Fairhaven Ave., in Santa Ana.

Sunrise Easter Sunday church services are a beautiful tradition celebrated by many Christian communities. These services typically begin early in the morning, often around dawn, symbolizing the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the discovery of the empty tomb by Mary Magdalene and other women.

Here are some common elements of these services:

Outdoor Setting: Many churches hold these services outdoors to witness the sunrise, which represents the light of Christ overcoming darkness. Candles and Bonfires: Lighting candles or bonfires is a common practice, symbolizing the light of Christ. Hymns and Songs: Special hymns and songs celebrating the resurrection are sung. Scripture Readings: Passages from the Bible recounting the resurrection story are read. Communion: Some services include the celebration of communion. Prayer and Reflection: Time is dedicated to prayer and reflection on the significance of Easter.

