Santa Ana Police seek suspect accused of touching 9-year-old girl at DD’s Discount Store

The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl inside a DD’s Discount Store on South Bristol Street.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sept. 26 while the child was shopping with family members at the store located at 2116 S. Bristol St. Investigators allege the suspect entered the toy aisle, approached the child, and touched the victim’s buttocks multiple times with his hand. Police said the child immediately ran away and cried for help. The suspect reportedly fled the area before officers arrived. The case remains under investigation.

The individual sought by investigators is described as a male approximately 50 to 60 years old who was wearing a black baseball cap, a short-sleeve white plaid button-up shirt, and black shoes. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact SAPD Detective A. Vera at (714) 245-8349 or Avera5@santa-ana.org.

What Charges Could the Suspect Face?

Because no arrest has been made and prosecutors have not filed charges, any discussion of potential criminal charges is necessarily speculative.

If investigators determine that the touching was committed for sexual purposes, prosecutors could potentially consider felony charges under California Penal Code §288, commonly known as committing a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 14. A conviction under that statute can carry a state prison sentence of three, six, or eight years, along with mandatory sex offender registration requirements.

Depending on the evidence developed by detectives, prosecutors could also consider Penal Code §647.6, which prohibits annoying or molesting a child. A first conviction can result in up to one year in county jail and fines, while repeat offenders can face felony prison exposure.

The exact charge would depend on factors including witness statements, surveillance footage, the suspect’s intent, criminal history, and any additional evidence uncovered during the investigation.

Child-Related Sex Crime Investigations Remain a Major Concern in Orange County

Child sex crime investigations continue to be a significant focus for law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County. Recent cases have included allegations of sexual abuse involving young children in Fullerton, Irvine, Santa Ana, Placentia, and other communities. Federal and local authorities have also participated in major operations targeting child predators and child sexual exploitation crimes.

Orange County’s largest cities consistently generate some of the highest volumes of child abuse and sex-crime investigations simply because of their population size. Based on crime reporting patterns and caseloads regularly reported by local agencies, the communities most frequently associated with large numbers of sex-crime and child-abuse investigations include:

Santa Ana

Anaheim

Garden Grove

Fullerton

Orange

The California Department of Justice maintains crime and arrest databases showing that larger Orange County cities generally produce the highest volume of arrests and investigations involving crimes against children and sex offenses.

Santa Ana Has One of Orange County’s Largest Registered Sex Offender Populations

Santa Ana has long been known for having one of the largest concentrations of registered sex offenders in Orange County. Historical Megan’s Law reporting found approximately 591 registered sex offenders living in Santa Ana, representing a substantial share of Orange County’s total registrant population.

The California Department of Justice reports that more than 72,000 registrants are tracked statewide through the sex offender registry system, although only certain offenders are publicly displayed on the Megan’s Law website. Registry information is updated regularly by law enforcement agencies.

While precise city-by-city counts fluctuate as offenders move, register, or are removed from the system, Santa Ana is widely regarded as having one of the largest registered sex offender populations in Orange County due to its size and the number of transient registrants historically reporting to the city.

Tips for Parents to Help Keep Children Safe While Shopping

Parents and guardians can take several steps to reduce risks when visiting crowded stores and shopping centers:

Encourage children to remain within sight of a parent or guardian at all times.

Teach children that no adult stranger should touch them without permission from a parent.

Establish a family safety plan and designated meeting location before entering large stores.

Encourage children to immediately report any inappropriate behavior to a trusted adult.

Teach children how to locate store employees, security personnel, or police officers if they become separated.

Consider accompanying younger children into toy aisles, restrooms, and less-visible sections of large stores.

Report suspicious behavior to store management and law enforcement as soon as possible.

Police Seeking Information

Santa Ana police have released surveillance images in hopes that members of the public can help identify the suspect. Anyone who recognizes the individual shown in the surveillance photographs or has information about the incident is urged to contact Detective A. Vera.

As of Tuesday, investigators had not announced any arrest in the case, and the suspect’s identity remains unknown.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related