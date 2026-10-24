OCSA’s inaugural La Luna Cosecha blended Mexican cuisine and Folklórico dance while showcasing student talent

The Orange County School of the Arts welcomed approximately 250 guests to its inaugural La Luna Cosecha celebration, an event that blended authentic cuisine, live music and traditional dance to honor the rich cultural heritage of Mexico during the school’s milestone 40th Anniversary year, on October 16.

Held on the OCSA campus in Santa Ana, the event was inspired by traditional Mexican harvest celebrations and brought together students, educators, culinary professionals and community supporters for an evening dedicated to cultural appreciation and artistic expression.+

A Celebration of Mexican Culture

La Luna Cosecha offered guests an immersive experience showcasing the traditions that continue to connect generations of Mexican families and communities. Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed a three-course dinner, live mariachi music and performances highlighting the history and diversity of Mexico’s regional traditions.

The event served as both a cultural celebration and an educational opportunity, giving students the chance to share their talents while helping attendees gain a deeper understanding of the customs and artistic expressions that remain central to Mexican heritage.

Ballet Folklórico Students Take Center Stage

One of the evening’s most anticipated highlights was a series of performances by students from OCSA’s Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory.

The dancers presented traditional works representing the Aztec Empire as well as the Mexican states of Michoacán and Jalisco. Through colorful attire, regional music and intricate choreography, students demonstrated how folklórico dance preserves centuries of history and cultural identity.

“We are honored to be sharing the traditional dances of Mexico in the first-ever La Luna Cosecha event at OCSA, especially during this milestone 40th Anniversary year of celebrations,” said OCSA Ballet Folklórico Dance Director Marlene Peña-Marin. “It is our hope that our community walks away with a deeper connection and understanding of the rich cultures within our community. And to share this with our Culinary Arts & Hospitality Conservatory makes it that much more special to our students.”

Her remarks reflected the event’s broader goal of fostering cultural understanding while showcasing the talents and dedication of OCSA students.

Student Chefs Partner with Orange County Culinary Leaders

The culinary portion of La Luna Cosecha was equally impressive.

Students from The Mekjian Family Culinary Arts & Hospitality Conservatory collaborated with several accomplished chefs to prepare the evening’s three-course meal. The partnership provided students with valuable real-world experience while allowing guests to enjoy dishes inspired by Mexican culinary traditions.

Participating chefs included:

Working alongside industry professionals allowed students to strengthen their culinary skills while gaining firsthand insight into careers in hospitality and fine dining.

A Menu Inspired by Mexico’s Agricultural and Culinary Traditions

The culinary experience was designed to complement the evening’s celebration of Mexican culture, taking guests on a journey through flavors rooted in the country’s agricultural heritage.

Guests began the evening with appetizers that included miniature sopes and fried tacos featuring traditional ingredients such as Mexican squash, corn and beans. These ingredients have been staples of Mexican cuisine for centuries and reflected the event’s harvest-themed focus.

The first course featured a fresh salad built around seasonal greens and Mexican squash, underscoring the “cosecha,” or harvest, inspiration behind the event. The use of fresh produce highlighted the importance of agriculture in Mexican culinary traditions and provided a light introduction to the evening’s meal.

The main course showcased barbacoa, one of Mexico’s best-known traditional preparations, offering guests a hearty entrée that paired well with the folklórico performances representing the country’s diverse cultural regions.

Dinner concluded with desserts inspired by the flavors and recipes of Oaxaca, a region widely recognized for its rich culinary traditions. The final course provided a sweet ending to an evening that celebrated Mexico’s artistic and gastronomic heritage through both food and performance.

By pairing regional cuisine with traditional music and dance, La Luna Cosecha offered more than a dinner program. The event created an immersive cultural experience that allowed guests to explore the connections between Mexico’s food, history and artistic traditions.

Food and Dance Unite Two OCSA Conservatories

A unique aspect of La Luna Cosecha was the collaboration between OCSA’s Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory and Culinary Arts & Hospitality Conservatory.

While one group of students celebrated Mexican culture through movement and performance, the other shared the traditions of Mexican cuisine through carefully crafted dishes. Together, the conservatories created an experience that engaged guests through multiple forms of artistic expression.

The event demonstrated how culture can be preserved and shared through both performing and culinary arts, creating a meaningful learning experience for students and attendees alike.

Opportunity Drawing Added Another Layer of Fun

In addition to the food, music and dance, guests had the opportunity to participate in a special opportunity drawing that helped support the participating conservatories while adding an element of excitement to the evening.

Attendees purchased drawing tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including gift baskets, restaurant gift cards and unique experiences hosted by OCSA’s Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory and The Mekjian Family Culinary Arts & Hospitality Conservatory. The opportunity drawing served as both a fundraiser and a way to further engage guests in the celebration.

The drawing area reflected the festive atmosphere of La Luna Cosecha, featuring colorful décor inspired by Mexican harvest traditions. Guests used a QR code to purchase tickets throughout the evening, with proceeds benefiting student programs and educational opportunities within the participating conservatories.

Like the rest of La Luna Cosecha, the opportunity drawing emphasized community involvement and support for OCSA students. By participating, attendees not only had a chance to take home prizes but also contributed to arts and culinary education programs that help students develop their talents through real-world experiences.

The activity complemented the evening’s broader mission of bringing together culture, education and philanthropy, helping make the inaugural La Luna Cosecha both a memorable celebration and a successful fundraiser for the school’s students.

La Luna Cosecha Showcased OCSA’s New Lisa Argyros Commons

La Luna Cosecha was held at OCSA’s Lisa Argyros Commons, a recently developed outdoor gathering space designed to serve as a hub for student and community events. Centered around a landscaped lawn and flexible performance area, the venue provided an ideal setting for an evening celebrating Mexican culture through food, music and dance.

The commons was created as part of OCSA’s Students First capital campaign and was named in honor of philanthropist Lisa Argyros following a transformative gift from the Argyros family. School leaders envisioned the space as a place where students could gather, collaborate, perform and connect with the broader community. The inaugural La Luna Cosecha event reflected that vision, bringing together approximately 250 guests for a unique cultural celebration under the open sky.

About Orange County School of the Arts

Founded in 1987, Orange County School of the Arts is a public charter school in Santa Ana that provides students with a rigorous college-preparatory education combined with high-level conservatory training in the arts.

The school serves thousands of students from throughout Southern California and offers programs in dance, music, theater, visual arts, creative writing, culinary arts, film and television, and numerous other disciplines. Over nearly four decades, OCSA has built a national reputation for artistic excellence and student achievement.

The school’s ongoing 40th Anniversary celebration has recognized both its educational accomplishments and its lasting impact on the region’s arts community.

About OCSA’s Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory

OCSA’s Ballet Folklórico Dance Conservatory is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the traditional folk dances of Mexico. Students receive training in regional dance styles, cultural history, music and costuming while developing advanced performance skills.

The conservatory’s performances explore the diverse traditions found throughout Mexico, introducing audiences to the unique customs, stories and artistic influences that define each region. Through public performances and community events, students serve as cultural ambassadors, helping to keep these traditions alive for future generations.

The conservatory’s participation in La Luna Cosecha underscored its mission of promoting cultural understanding through artistic excellence.

Looking Ahead

The success of the inaugural La Luna Cosecha event highlighted OCSA’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity while providing meaningful educational opportunities for its students. By combining food, music and dance in a single evening, the event offered guests an authentic and memorable look at Mexican heritage while showcasing the extraordinary talent found throughout the OCSA community.

As the school continues its 40th Anniversary year, La Luna Cosecha has established itself as a promising new tradition that brings together education, culture and community in a uniquely OCSA way.

More OCSA Performances Ahead

La Luna Cosecha was just one of many public events planned as part of OCSA’s 2026-27 performance season. According to the school’s box office, OCSA students and faculty present more than 100 concerts, theatrical productions, dance performances and exhibitions each year, providing the public with numerous opportunities to experience student talent across a wide range of disciplines. Click here for the OCSA box office.

Upcoming events on the OCSA calendar include productions and performances from several conservatories, including the Musical Theatre Conservatory’s production of Legally Blonde, the Popular Music Conservatory’s 80’s Time Machine, the Thespian Showcase, multiple chamber music and jazz concerts, and a variety of dance, theater and vocal performances scheduled throughout the fall and winter months.

The school encourages community members to attend public performances throughout the year, many of which are held on the Santa Ana campus and showcase the work of students preparing for careers in the performing and visual arts. OCSA’s diverse programming includes dance, drama, opera, musical theatre, film, jazz, orchestral music, visual arts and culinary experiences, reflecting the breadth of artistic opportunities available to its students.

This year’s calendar carries added significance as OCSA continues its 40th anniversary celebration, highlighting four decades of arts and academic excellence while introducing new traditions, such as La Luna Cosecha, to the school and surrounding community.

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