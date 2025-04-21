Narcotics seized from man on a stolen bike who was arrested in Irvine

Directed Enforcement Team (DET) officers recently contacted a man riding a bike near Jamboree and Barranca, according to the Irvine Police Department.
The officers discovered that the bicycle rider had multiple syringes loaded with narcotics.
The officers also determined the bike the suspect was riding was stolen last year in Irvine.
The evening ended happily for the bike owner as they finally got their bike back. It did not go so well for the suspect but he did earn a free stay at Orange County Jail.
If you live in Irvine you may register your bike with Project 529 so if it is stolen the Irvine Police can find the bike owner after the bike is recovered.
In Irvine, CA, the penalties for stealing a bike and being arrested with multiple syringes loaded with narcotics can be quite serious. Here’s a breakdown:
Stealing a Bike
Under California Penal Code 499b, stealing a bike without the owner’s permission is considered a misdemeanor. The penalties include:
- Imprisonment: Up to 3 months in county jail.
- Fines: Up to $400.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Possessing syringes loaded with narcotics falls under California Health & Safety Code 11364. This is also a misdemeanor and carries the following penalties:
- Imprisonment: Up to 6 months in county jail.
- Fines: Up to $1,000.
Additionally, if the narcotics are classified as controlled substances, there could be further charges related to drug possession, which might increase the severity of the penalties.