North OC illegal fireworks crackdown leads to arrests, seizure of Firearms and a suspected bomb

A large illegal fireworks gathering in north Buena Park ended with multiple arrests after officers reportedly discovered two loaded handguns, illegal fireworks, and a suspected explosive device during a traffic stop following the event.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, officers and firefighters responded on Oct. 24 to reports of fireworks in the northern part of the city. Authorities said a large crowd had gathered, causing significant traffic congestion and creating public safety concerns. As attendees began leaving the area, officers stopped a vehicle and allegedly found two loaded firearms, fireworks, and what was believed to be an explosive device.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded and collected the device for further examination. The vehicle’s occupants were arrested.

Video released by the police show two semi-automatic handguns, a revolver-style handgun, ammunition magazines, commercial-grade fireworks, and the suspected explosive device. See the video below.

Potential Criminal Charges Could Be Significant

Buena Park Police have not yet publicly identified the suspects or announced formal charges. However, based on the evidence described by investigators, prosecutors could review several potential violations of California law.

Possible charges may include:

Possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of illegal or dangerous fireworks

Possession of a destructive device or improvised explosive device

Possession of materials intended to manufacture an explosive device

Firearms enhancements if any occupants are prohibited possessors or have prior felony convictions

The most serious issue may ultimately be whether the suspected explosive device is determined to meet California’s legal definition of a destructive device. That determination will likely depend on the Bomb Squad’s forensic analysis.

What Sentences Could The Suspects Face?

If prosecutors file only misdemeanor fireworks-related charges, penalties could include:

Up to one year in county jail

Thousands of dollars in fines

Seizure and destruction of the fireworks

Gun-related offenses can carry substantially greater penalties, especially if the firearms were unlawfully possessed or concealed.

If prosecutors determine the recovered device qualifies as a destructive device under California law, felony charges could expose defendants to:

Multiple years in state prison

Significant criminal fines

Additional sentence enhancements related to explosives and firearms

The ultimate sentence would depend on numerous factors, including criminal history, ownership of the firearms, whether the weapons were legally registered, and forensic findings regarding the suspected explosive device.

Illegal Fireworks Continue To Be An Orange County Problem

Orange County agencies have dramatically increased fireworks enforcement efforts in recent years.

A recent countywide review found that more than 260 citations related to illegal fireworks were issued in five Orange County cities during the 2026 Fourth of July enforcement period, generating more than $600,000 in fines. Anaheim alone issued 42 fireworks citations and seized approximately 2,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

In Santa Ana, police reported confiscating nearly 1,300 pounds of illegal fireworks and issuing 183 citations during the 2026 Independence Day enforcement operation.

Law enforcement officials throughout Orange County have increasingly used drones, social host ordinances, and targeted enforcement operations to identify violators and hold property owners accountable.

Orange County Cities Seeing The Most Illegal Fireworks Enforcement Activity

Based on publicly reported 2026 enforcement operations, citations, arrests, and seizure activity, the Orange County cities generating the largest volume of illegal fireworks enforcement actions appear to be:

Santa Ana Anaheim Orange Newport Beach Buena Park

Santa Ana and Anaheim have been particularly aggressive in their enforcement efforts, utilizing drones and specialized enforcement teams to identify violators and seize large quantities of illegal fireworks.

It should be noted that Orange County does not maintain a publicly available countywide ranking specifically for illegal-fireworks arrests. The list above is based on publicly reported enforcement actions, citations, arrests, seizures, and city announcements during the most recent enforcement period.

Why Police Take These Cases Seriously

Illegal fireworks are more than a nuisance. California law enforcement agencies routinely encounter situations where large fireworks gatherings lead to reckless driving, assaults, illegal firearm possession, vandalism, street takeovers, and fires. In this Buena Park case, what initially appeared to be a fireworks complaint reportedly evolved into a firearms and explosives investigation.

The presence of loaded handguns alongside a suspected explosive device likely elevated the incident from a routine fireworks enforcement action into a potentially far more serious criminal investigation.

As investigators await the Bomb Squad’s analysis and prosecutors review the evidence, the suspects could face a range of charges carrying penalties far beyond those typically associated with illegal fireworks violations.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related