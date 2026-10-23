Stolen car suspect picks the wrong officer to race in Irvine

A 19-year-old Irvine man is facing felony criminal charges after Irvine police say he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot from officers investigating the case.

According to the Irvine Police Department, members of the department’s Directed Enforcement Team located a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Heritage Point Apartments. Police said that after exiting the vehicle, the suspected driver ran from officers but was quickly caught following a foot pursuit. The department noted that the pursuing officer was a former track athlete and U.S. Marine, and the suspect was unable to evade arrest.

Police identified the suspect as Noah Isana Kanazawawood, 19, of Irvine. He was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. Investigators released the passenger in the vehicle after determining they could not connect him to the theft. Arrest records indicate that Kanazawawood was booked on suspicion of violating California Vehicle Code §10851(a), unlawfully taking or driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

What Charges Could the Suspect Face?

Based on the information released by police, prosecutors could potentially pursue several charges, including:

Vehicle Code §10851(a) – Unlawfully taking or driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Penal Code §496d – Receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle if prosecutors believe the suspect knowingly possessed stolen property. California law generally prohibits conviction for both stealing and receiving the same vehicle, but prosecutors often file alternative charges.

Penal Code §148(a)(1) – Resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer based on the alleged foot pursuit.

The exact charges ultimately filed will depend on the evidence gathered by investigators and reviewed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Potential Penalties

If prosecuted as a felony, a violation of Vehicle Code §10851 can carry a sentence of up to three years in county jail, along with fines, probation conditions, restitution to the victim, and the possibility of enhanced penalties for repeat offenders. A misdemeanor resisting arrest conviction can carry up to one year in county jail. Actual sentencing depends on factors including criminal history, the value of the vehicle, damage caused, and whether the defendant accepts responsibility or reaches a plea agreement.

Court records would ultimately determine whether prosecutors file felony or misdemeanor charges in this case.

How a Stolen Vehicle Arrest Could Impact Auto Insurance

Even if a criminal case is still pending, an arrest involving an allegedly stolen vehicle can create long-term financial consequences for a driver’s auto insurance.

If Noah Isana Kanazawawood is ultimately convicted of vehicle theft-related charges, insurance companies may classify him as a high-risk driver. Insurers often view convictions involving vehicle theft, unauthorized vehicle use, evading law enforcement, or other serious criminal conduct as indicators of increased risk.

Potential insurance consequences could include:

Significant premium increases when the policy is renewed.

Non-renewal or cancellation of coverage, depending on the insurer and the circumstances of the conviction.

Placement into California’s higher-risk insurance market, where premiums are generally much more expensive.

Difficulty obtaining comprehensive and collision coverage from preferred insurers.

Increased scrutiny of future insurance applications, particularly if additional criminal convictions are involved.

For younger drivers, the financial impact can be even more severe. At age 19, a serious criminal conviction related to a vehicle can affect insurance costs for years, potentially resulting in thousands of dollars in additional premiums over time.

Insurance consequences are separate from any criminal penalties a court may impose. Even if a defendant avoids jail through probation or a plea agreement, the resulting conviction can continue affecting insurance rates and driving privileges long after the criminal case is resolved.

In many cases, the hidden financial penalties associated with an auto theft conviction can end up costing a defendant far more than any court-imposed fine.

Auto Theft Remains a Major Problem in Orange County

Vehicle theft continues to be a significant property crime throughout Orange County and Southern California. The California Highway Patrol reported that 133,372 vehicles were stolen statewide during 2025, with approximately 55.8% of all thefts occurring in Southern California counties, including Orange County. The estimated statewide loss exceeded $1.2 billion.

The Orange County Auto Theft Task Force was created specifically to combat professional vehicle theft rings and vehicle fraud operations. The multi-agency unit includes investigators from local police departments, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Highest Levels of Vehicle-Theft Activity

Comprehensive city-by-city arrest totals for vehicle theft arrests are not publicly available countywide. However, crime analyses and vehicle-theft reporting consistently identify the following Orange County cities as experiencing some of the highest volumes of vehicle thefts and vehicle-related theft crimes:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

These cities tend to report higher totals because of their larger populations, major commercial districts, tourism destinations, shopping centers, and transportation corridors.

The Irvine arrest serves as another reminder that even in one of Orange County’s safest cities, stolen vehicle cases remain an ongoing challenge for law enforcement. In this instance, police say the suspect’s attempt to outrun officers lasted only a short distance before ending with a trip to jail rather than an escape.

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