Two alleged mail thieves arrested in Irvine after police drone observes mailbox theft

Two men accused of stealing mail from Irvine residents allegedly learned the hard way that Irvine’s expanding police technology network now includes eyes in the sky.

According to the Irvine Police Department, officers operating the city’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) program observed a suspicious pickup truck driving through a residential neighborhood. Police said the vehicle stopped at a cluster mailbox location, where the occupants were allegedly seen removing mail belonging to residents. Officers quickly responded and intercepted the suspects before they could leave the area.

Police identified the suspects as Nicholas James Hooper, 38, and Robert Patrick Zimmerman, 35. Both were booked into the Orange County Jail on various allegations including mail theft, identity theft and conspiracy.

The Irvine Police Department credited both its DFR program and responding officers for the arrests.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

While prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, the allegations described by Irvine police could support a combination of state and potentially federal offenses.

Possible charges include:

Mail theft under California Penal Code §530.5(e), which criminalizes stealing mail from mailboxes and other authorized mail receptacles.

Identity theft under California Penal Code §530.5 if investigators determine the suspects possessed or used personal identifying information obtained from stolen mail.

Criminal conspiracy if prosecutors believe two or more individuals coordinated the alleged theft operation.

Additional theft, forgery, fraud or possession-of-stolen-property charges if stolen checks, financial documents, mailbox keys, credit cards or personal information were recovered.

Federal authorities could also become involved because theft from the U.S. mail system falls within federal jurisdiction under 18 U.S.C. §1708.

How Much Prison Time Could They Face?

Mail theft by itself is generally a California misdemeanor carrying up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

However, mail theft cases frequently become much more serious when stolen mail is used to obtain financial information, steal identities or commit fraud. Identity theft offenses can be prosecuted as misdemeanors or felonies depending on the facts of the case. Felony convictions may result in county jail or prison exposure, restitution orders and substantial financial penalties.

If federal prosecutors pursue mail theft charges, defendants can face penalties of up to five years in federal prison per count.

The ultimate sentence would depend on factors including criminal history, the amount of mail involved, the number of victims, whether any financial losses occurred and whether investigators uncover evidence of a broader theft or fraud operation. Mail Theft Remains a Growing Crime Problem

Law enforcement agencies across Orange County and Southern California have repeatedly warned that mail theft has evolved beyond simple letter stealing. Investigators say stolen mail is often used in identity theft schemes, check washing operations, financial fraud and organized criminal enterprises. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has also linked many large-scale mail theft cases to bank fraud and identity theft conspiracies.

According to federal authorities, one recent Southern California mail theft and identity theft conspiracy generated intended victim losses exceeding $800,000.

Orange County Cities Seeing the Most Mail Theft and Identity Theft Enforcement Activity

Orange County does not publish a standalone countywide ranking for mail theft arrests. Because mail theft arrests are often grouped with identity theft, fraud and financial-crime investigations, exact city-by-city arrest totals are not publicly maintained in a single database.

Based on population size, court filings, police activity, and recurring fraud and identity theft investigations reported by law enforcement agencies, the Orange County cities that most frequently appear in mail theft and identity theft enforcement actions are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Garden Grove Irvine Huntington Beach

These cities consistently generate a large share of the county’s fraud, identity theft and property crime investigations due to their size and commercial activity.

The Irvine case also represents another example of local police increasingly relying on technology to combat property crime. Just last year, Irvine officers credited automated license plate readers with helping identify and arrest two suspected mail thieves who were allegedly found with stolen mail and mailbox keys.

For now, the allegations against Nicholas James Hooper and Robert Patrick Zimmerman remain accusations. Prosecutors will determine which charges, if any, are ultimately filed after reviewing the evidence gathered by investigators.

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