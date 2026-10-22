Santa Ana man arrested for copper theft in Irvine after hiding in a storm drain

A suspected copper wire thief who tried to escape Irvine police by bicycle, then on foot, ultimately found himself cornered inside a storm drain after officers caught him allegedly stealing copper wire.

According to the Irvine Police Department, 27-year-old Arturo Mendozapedroza of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted grand theft, felony vandalism, and resisting arrest after officers interrupted the alleged theft and tracked him to a storm drain where he had gone into hiding.

Police said the suspect initially attempted to flee on a bicycle before abandoning it and running. Officers eventually located him inside a storm drain and took him into custody.

What Charges Could the Suspect Face?

Based on the allegations released by Irvine police, prosecutors could pursue several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Attempted Grand Theft

Grand theft under California Penal Code §487 generally involves property valued at more than $950.

An attempt charge is often punishable by up to one-half the sentence of the completed offense.

A felony grand theft conviction can carry up to three years in county jail.

Felony Vandalism

Copper theft cases frequently involve cutting utility lines, damaging electrical infrastructure, or destroying equipment to access metal.

Felony vandalism can carry penalties of up to three years in custody, along with restitution for repair costs.

Resisting Arrest

Resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer is generally charged under Penal Code §148(a)(1).

The offense is typically a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail.

If convicted on multiple counts, the suspect could face a combination of jail time, probation conditions, fines, court fees, and substantial restitution for any damaged infrastructure. The ultimate sentence would depend on criminal history, the value of the property involved, the extent of the damage, and any plea agreement reached with prosecutors.

Why Copper Theft Is Treated So Seriously

Copper theft has become one of California’s most costly property crimes because the damage often far exceeds the value of the metal being stolen. Investigators throughout California have tied copper thefts to outages affecting streetlights, internet service, telecommunications systems, traffic signals, and emergency communications. State and local officials have increasingly pushed for tougher scrap-metal regulations and enhanced penalties because repair bills can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars from a single incident.

The problem has become significant enough that California lawmakers approved legislation requiring greater documentation and verification for scrap-metal transactions in an effort to reduce the resale market for stolen copper.

Copper Theft Trends in Orange County

Law enforcement agencies across Orange County continue to report regular arrests involving stolen copper wire, catalytic converters, bronze plaques, and other metal-theft related crimes. Recent cases have ranged from individual thieves carrying backpacks full of stripped copper wire to organized theft rings involving hundreds of pounds of stolen metal and losses reaching into the millions of dollars.

Based on publicly reported arrests, prosecutions, and law-enforcement investigations involving copper and metal thefts over the past several years, the Orange County cities most frequently appearing in these cases are:

Santa Ana Anaheim Garden Grove Irvine Orange

These cities consistently account for a large share of reported metal-theft investigations due to their size, extensive commercial infrastructure, utility networks, construction activity, and transportation corridors.

The Financial Damage Often Exceeds the Value of the Stolen Metal

Copper may bring only a relatively modest amount at scrapyards, but the damage left behind can be enormous. Replacing electrical wiring, repairing utility equipment, restoring communications systems, and repairing vandalized infrastructure frequently costs many times more than the value of the stolen material itself. Authorities across California have reported incidents causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses, service disruptions, and public-safety risks.

For that reason, copper theft investigations often draw significant attention from law enforcement agencies, utility providers, and prosecutors. In Irvine’s latest case, what allegedly began as an attempt to steal copper ended with a chase, a storm drain, and a trip to the Orange County Jail. Whether the suspect ultimately faces felony convictions will now be determined through the court process.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related