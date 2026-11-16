Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a legal challenge against Governor Gavin Newsom’s unprecedented decision to commute the sentences of California’s condemned inmates, setting the stage for what could become one of the most significant death penalty cases in state history.

Spitzer’s office filed an amicus curiae brief with the California Supreme Court arguing that Newsom violated the California Constitution and exceeded his authority when he commuted the death sentences of hundreds of inmates without conducting individualized reviews of each case. According to the filing, the governor converted death sentences to life without the possibility of parole for condemned inmates simply because of his opposition to capital punishment rather than based on the circumstances of each prisoner.

The controversy stems from Newsom’s November 5, 2026 announcement that he was commuting the sentences of all 548 inmates on California’s death row. The move is believed to be the largest mass commutation in United States history.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, 382 of the condemned inmates had prior felony convictions separate from the crimes for which they received death sentences. Under California law, commutations involving twice-convicted felons require review by the California Supreme Court and approval by a majority of the justices. The remaining 202 commutations do not require Supreme Court review, although Spitzer has indicated his office intends to pursue separate legal remedies regarding those cases as well.

In its court filing, the District Attorney’s Office argues that the governor openly acknowledged his opposition to the death penalty as the basis for the blanket commutation order. The brief contends that such an approach bypasses the individualized review process traditionally associated with executive clemency and undermines the constitutional role assigned to the courts.

Spitzer also points to California’s voting history on the issue. California voters have repeatedly rejected ballot measures that would have abolished the death penalty and converted existing death sentences to life without parole. Voters have likewise approved measures intended to speed up the appeals process for death penalty cases that often linger for decades.

“There is nothing more sacred than democracy and the rule of law,” Spitzer said in a statement accompanying the filing. The Orange County District Attorney argues that elected officials cannot disregard laws approved by voters simply because they disagree with them politically or philosophically.

How Other Western States Handle the Death Penalty

California’s debate stands in contrast to the policies adopted by other western states.

Arizona continues to authorize and actively pursue the death penalty in capital murder cases.

Nevada retains the death penalty under state law, although executions have been infrequent in recent years.

Idaho allows capital punishment and recently enacted legislation authorizing new execution methods after difficulties obtaining lethal injection drugs.

Utah maintains the death penalty and permits execution by firing squad under certain circumstances.

Montana and Wyoming continue to authorize capital punishment, though executions are rare.

Colorado abolished the death penalty in 2020 and commuted existing death row sentences.

New Mexico repealed the death penalty in 2009 for future cases, although a small number of older cases remained subject to prior law.

Oregon retains capital punishment in limited form after legislative changes dramatically narrowed the crimes eligible for death sentences.

Washington’s death penalty was effectively abolished after a state supreme court ruling found the system unconstitutional.

Alaska and Hawaii do not have the death penalty.

The result is a patchwork across the western United States. Some states continue to view execution as a necessary punishment for the most heinous murders, while others have concluded that life imprisonment without parole is the appropriate maximum penalty.

The Larger Debate: Capital Punishment, Human Life, and Public Policy

Newsom’s decision has also reignited a broader philosophical and political debate that extends far beyond criminal law.

Supporters of abolishing the death penalty argue that government should never take a human life, regardless of the crime committed. They contend that wrongful convictions are possible, that life without parole already protects public safety, and that capital punishment is costly and inconsistently applied.

Critics counter that the death penalty exists for the most aggravated murders, often involving multiple victims, torture, child murders, or the killing of law enforcement officers. They argue that eliminating capital punishment ignores the will of voters, diminishes accountability, and denies justice to victims and their families.

The issue frequently intersects with the nation’s abortion debate. Many conservatives argue that political leaders who oppose the death penalty while supporting abortion rights apply fundamentally different standards when evaluating the value of human life. Supporters of abortion rights, however, generally distinguish between unborn children and convicted murderers, arguing that issues of reproductive freedom and criminal punishment involve different legal and constitutional principles.

Those competing perspectives have fueled decades of political conflict and show little sign of disappearing. The challenge filed by the Orange County District Attorney now places those questions before California’s highest court, where judges must determine whether the governor’s historic commutation order complied with the California Constitution.

What Happens Next

The California Supreme Court will now be asked to review whether the governor properly exercised his commutation authority with respect to the hundreds of condemned inmates who have prior felony convictions. The court’s decision could shape the future of executive clemency powers in California and determine whether Newsom’s mass commutation survives legal scrutiny.

For victims’ families, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and death penalty opponents, the stakes could hardly be higher. At issue is not only the fate of hundreds of convicted murderers but also a fundamental question about the balance of power between California voters, elected officials, and the state constitution.

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