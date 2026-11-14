Female apartment package theft suspect sought by the Irvine Police

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person captured on surveillance video in connection with an alleged package theft at the Cartwright Apartment complex in Irvine.

In a Felony Friday social media post, investigators released a surveillance image showing the individual and stated the person is suspected of stealing delivered packages from the apartment community. Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the case to contact Detective Brian Frawley.

The suspect is a woman who appears to be in her 30’s She has long dark hair that was pulled back. She was wearing a jersey style white t-shirt with blue numerals “44.” She was wearing light blue pants.

Package theft, commonly known as “porch piracy,” has become one of the most frequently reported property crimes across Orange County as online shopping and home delivery services continue to grow. Apartment complexes have become particularly attractive targets because multiple deliveries are often left in common areas, mailrooms, hallways, and doorways.

Investigators have not disclosed how many packages were allegedly taken, the value of the stolen property, or whether the theft involved multiple victims.

Potential Criminal Charges if a Suspect Is Identified

At this stage, no arrest has been announced and no charges have been filed. However, based on the allegations described by Irvine police, prosecutors could potentially consider several California criminal charges if investigators identify a suspect and gather sufficient evidence.

Potential charges may include:

Petty theft under California Penal Code 484 and 488 if the total value of the property stolen is $950 or less.

Grand theft under Penal Code 487 if the value of property taken exceeds $950.

Theft from multiple victims if investigators determine numerous packages were taken over a period of time.

Organized retail theft-related charges if the thefts were part of a larger scheme involving the resale of stolen merchandise.

Possession of stolen property under Penal Code 496 if stolen items are recovered from a suspect.

California law allows prosecutors to aggregate losses in some circumstances when multiple thefts are part of a common plan or scheme. What might initially appear to be several low-dollar thefts can sometimes result in more serious felony allegations if investigators establish a pattern of criminal conduct.

Possible Penalties Upon Conviction

Potential penalties depend heavily on the value of the property involved, a suspect’s criminal history, and whether multiple thefts can be connected together.

Possible sentencing ranges include:

Petty theft: misdemeanor penalties of up to six months in county jail and fines.

Grand theft: misdemeanor or felony treatment depending on circumstances, with felony convictions carrying potential state prison exposure.

Receiving stolen property: misdemeanor or felony prosecution depending on case facts and criminal history.

Probation, restitution, theft-prevention programs, and court-ordered fines are commonly imposed even in cases where jail time is limited.

Repeat offenders frequently face enhanced consequences, especially when prosecutors can demonstrate a pattern of serial theft activity across multiple locations.

Package Theft Remains a Persistent Orange County Problem

Package theft complaints routinely increase during the holiday shopping season when large numbers of deliveries accumulate on residential doorsteps and in apartment complexes.

Orange County law enforcement agencies regularly investigate similar incidents involving:

Theft of Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and USPS deliveries.

Suspects following delivery vehicles and targeting newly delivered packages.

Organized theft crews stealing packages for resale through online marketplaces.

Apartment complex mailroom thefts.

Repeat offenders targeting high-density residential communities.

Recent years have seen numerous package-theft investigations in Irvine, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Orange, Tustin, Costa Mesa, and other Orange County cities.

Apartment communities are especially vulnerable because suspects can often enter through resident gates, blend in with delivery personnel, and quickly leave the area before victims realize packages are missing.

Orange County Cities Frequently Reporting Package-Theft Arrests

Based on publicly reported law enforcement investigations, crime bulletins, and arrest announcements over recent years, the Orange County cities that most frequently appear in package-theft and porch-piracy enforcement activity include:

Anaheim Irvine Santa Ana Huntington Beach Orange

Other cities that regularly report similar investigations include Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Tustin, Garden Grove, and Mission Viejo.

The higher ranking of Anaheim, Irvine, and Santa Ana is largely driven by population size, extensive apartment developments, high delivery volume, and large retail and residential footprints.

Community Asked to Help Identify Suspect

The surveillance image released by Irvine police appears to show an individual walking through a parking structure or apartment parking area near parked vehicles. Investigators believe someone may recognize the person and provide information leading to identification.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Frawley at 949-724-7441 or bfrawley@cityofirvine.org.

As online shopping continues to expand throughout Orange County, package theft remains one of the most common property crimes affecting residents. Irvine investigators are hopeful that public assistance and surveillance footage will help bring this case to a successful resolution and potentially prevent additional thefts from occurring in the area.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related