Suspect arrested less than 48 hours after drive-by shooting at Tustin Legacy

A suspect is in custody after a drive-by shooting at the Flight at Tustin Legacy apartment community that prompted a major investigation by the Tustin Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to the area on November 11 at approximately 1:13 p.m. after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting. When officers arrived, they located multiple shell casings at the scene, confirming that gunfire had been discharged. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Investigators secured the area and conducted extensive crime scene processing while detectives worked to identify and locate the person responsible. Tustin police announced that detectives identified a suspect and made an arrest just before 7:00 a.m. on November 13, less than 48 hours after the shooting occurred.

Authorities have not yet publicly released the suspect’s identity, age, hometown, possible motive, or any booking charges. Additional details are expected once the case is submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Potential Criminal Charges

Although prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges, California law provides several felony offenses that are commonly filed in drive-by shooting cases.

Potential charges could include:

Shooting from a motor vehicle (California Penal Code §26100)

Assault with a firearm (California Penal Code §245(a)(2))

Discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner (California Penal Code §246.3)

Shooting at an occupied building, vehicle, or inhabited dwelling (California Penal Code §246), if evidence shows rounds were directed toward occupied property

Felon in possession of a firearm (California Penal Code §29800), if applicable

Carrying a loaded firearm in public (California Penal Code §25850), if applicable

Criminal street gang enhancements under Penal Code §186.22, if investigators determine gang involvement

The exact charges will depend on where the shots were fired, whether anyone was specifically targeted, the type of firearm used, and whether the suspect has a prior criminal record.

Possible Prison Sentence

If prosecutors determine the suspect merely fired shots from a vehicle without striking anyone, the suspect could still face significant prison exposure.

Potential sentencing ranges include:

Shooting from a motor vehicle: up to several years in state prison depending on the circumstances.

Assault with a firearm: two, three, or four years in state prison, plus firearm enhancements.

Shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle: three, five, or seven years in state prison.

Gang enhancements, if applicable, can add substantial additional prison time.

Prior strike convictions under California’s Three Strikes Law can significantly increase a sentence.

Had someone been injured or killed, the charges could have escalated to attempted murder or murder allegations, carrying potential life sentences. The fact that no victims were injured will likely be an important factor in charging and sentencing decisions.

Drive-By Shootings Remain a Serious Orange County Crime Problem

While Orange County generally experiences lower violent crime rates than neighboring Los Angeles County, drive-by shootings continue to occur throughout the region, particularly in cases involving gang rivalries, personal disputes, retaliation incidents, and targeted acts of violence.

Recent years have seen notable drive-by shooting investigations in communities including:

Santa Ana

Anaheim

Garden Grove

Fullerton

Orange

Westminster

Law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County have invested heavily in surveillance technology, automated license plate readers, ballistic evidence analysis, and regional gang enforcement teams to identify suspects quickly following shootings.

The rapid arrest announced by Tustin police suggests investigators may have developed significant leads shortly after the incident, potentially including witness statements, surveillance video, physical evidence, vehicle identification, or forensic analysis of shell casings recovered at the scene.

Orange County Cities With the Most Firearm-Related Arrests

Based on population size, crime activity, and annual law enforcement reporting, the Orange County cities that typically generate the highest numbers of firearm-related arrests and weapons violations are:

Santa Ana Anaheim Garden Grove Fullerton Orange

These cities consistently account for a significant share of Orange County’s violent crime investigations, gang-related cases, and illegal firearm arrests due largely to their larger populations and higher call volumes.

It is important to note that not every firearm arrest involves a shooting. Many involve illegal gun possession, prohibited persons possessing firearms, carrying loaded firearms, or recovered weapons during other criminal investigations.

Investigation Continues

The investigation remains active, and Tustin police have not indicated whether additional suspects are being sought. Detectives are expected to continue reviewing evidence as prosecutors evaluate what criminal charges should be filed.

The case also serves as a reminder of the potentially deadly consequences of gun violence. Although no one was struck by the gunfire in this incident, investigators say multiple rounds were fired in a populated area, creating a significant risk to residents, visitors, and motorists in one of Tustin’s busiest mixed-use developments.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Tustin Police Department as the investigation continues.

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