Three commercial theft suspects were arrested in south O.C. when their stopped to get gas

On Wednesday around 3:30 PM, three individuals stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise from a retail store in Ladera Ranch, according to the O.C. Sheriff’s Lake Forest Police Services.

Thanks to swift communication with nearby cities, Lake Forest deputies spotted the suspect vehicle getting gas near Rancho and Bake Pkwy.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, a short pursuit began. The suspects ditched the vehicle near the Foothill Ranch Library and fled on foot, but our deputies were up for the chase!

All three suspects were apprehended and arrested. The vehicle was towed, and stolen items were recovered.

In California, stealing merchandise worth $1,500 is considered grand theft under Penal Code 487. Grand theft is classified as a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged either as a misdemeanor or a felony.

Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

The specific penalties can vary based on factors like prior criminal history and the circumstances of the theft.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.