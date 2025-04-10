Man arrested for fatally shooting a victim at a south O.C. apartment complex

Shortly before 2 p.m., on April 9, Orange County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the Mosaic Apartment Homes at 27444 Camden in the city of Mission Viejo, according to Mission Viejo Police Services.

They were responding to a call about a man in his 20s who appearted to be suffering from a wound to his abdomen.

Deputies responded and rendered aid.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Authority.

Evidence led to a person of interest, who has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

In California, the penalties for fatally shooting a man depend on the circumstances and intent behind the act. Here are the main categories:

First-Degree Murder: This involves premeditated intent to kill or occurs during certain felonies like robbery or arson. Penalties include 25 years to life in prison, life without parole, or even the death penalty in special circumstances. Second-Degree Murder: This does not require premeditation but involves malice aforethought, such as reckless disregard for human life. Penalties typically range from 15 years to life in prison. Manslaughter: This is a less severe charge than murder and includes voluntary manslaughter (killing in the heat of passion) and involuntary manslaughter (unintentional killing due to reckless behavior). Penalties vary but can include several years in prison.

The specific sentence can be influenced by factors like prior criminal history, use of a firearm, and whether the victim was a peace officer.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.