Juvenile arrested for fatally shooting a victim at a south O.C. apartment complex

MISSION VIEJO, Ca. (April 10, 2025): Shortly before 2 p.m., on April 9, Orange County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the Mosaic Apartment Homes at 27444 Camden in the city of Mission Viejo, according to Mission Viejo Police Services.

A family member called after she found her 21-year-old brother, Cristopher Bahenabaylon, bleeding on the couch in their apartment. Deputies arrived and immediately rendered aid to the victim who was suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest. Orange County Fire Authority arrived and pronounced Cristopher deceased.

Deputies established a perimeter and found physical evidence which led to the detention of a juvenile Hispanic male who lived in the same apartment complex.

OC Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded and began their investigation.

Based on the interviews conducted by investigators and the evidence at the scene, the juvenile male was arrested and booked into the Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder. No further information will be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be sent to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

In California, the penalties for fatally shooting a man depend on the circumstances and intent behind the act. Here are the main categories:

First-Degree Murder: This involves premeditated intent to kill or occurs during certain felonies like robbery or arson. Penalties include 25 years to life in prison, life without parole, or even the death penalty in special circumstances. Second-Degree Murder: This does not require premeditation but involves malice aforethought, such as reckless disregard for human life. Penalties typically range from 15 years to life in prison. Manslaughter: This is a less severe charge than murder and includes voluntary manslaughter (killing in the heat of passion) and involuntary manslaughter (unintentional killing due to reckless behavior). Penalties vary but can include several years in prison.

The specific sentence can be influenced by factors like prior criminal history, use of a firearm, and whether the victim was a peace officer.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.